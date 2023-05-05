Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID Ranks Fourth in 2022 Deaths

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

COVID-19 Falls to Fourth Leading Cause of Death in the U.S. in 2022

The Hill reported on May 5, 2023, that COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2022, falling by one step after having been the third leading cause of death the preceding two years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released provisional mortality data that revealed COVID-19 was the leading cause of death last year behind heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injury.

COVID-19’s Impact on Mortality Rates

The overall death rate in the country fell by 5.3 percent between 2021 and 2022. The SARS-CoV-2 virus was reported as an underlying cause of or contributing factor to 244,986 deaths or 7.5 percent of U.S. deaths last year. The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report stated that “COVID-19, the third leading cause of death in 2021, fell to fourth place in 2022 because of the large decrease in COVID-19–associated deaths compared with those in 2021.”

It’s important to note that these findings are based on provisional data, so rates may change in response to additional incoming data. The final data is typically released about 11 months after the end of the previous year.

Demographic Disparities in Mortality Rates

The CDC report also noted that while deaths fell across nearly all demographics, rates still remained relatively high among Black Americans, American Indians, and Alaska Natives. These disparities highlight the need for continued efforts to address structural inequities that contribute to health disparities among these populations.

Unintentional Injury Deaths Remain High

The report also revealed that unintentional injury was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2022, largely driven by a high number of drug overdose deaths. While efforts to address the opioid epidemic have been ongoing, it’s clear that there is still much work to be done to prevent unintentional injury deaths.

COVID-19 No Longer a Global Emergency

In other news related to COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) downgraded the virus from a global emergency to an endemic disease in May 2023. While the virus will continue to be a public health concern, the WHO’s decision reflects the progress that has been made in controlling the spread of the virus and developing effective treatments.

Conclusion

The provisional mortality data released by the CDC highlights the impact of COVID-19 on mortality rates in the U.S. in 2022. While the virus fell to the fourth leading cause of death, it’s clear that there is still much work to be done to address health disparities and prevent unintentional injury deaths. The WHO’s decision to downgrade COVID-19 reflects the progress that has been made in responding to the pandemic, but it’s important to remain vigilant in our efforts to control the spread of the virus and protect public health.

News Source : Joseph Choi,The Hill

Source Link :COVID was fourth-leading cause of death in 2022/