Dead – Death – Obituary News : CPM Leader MV Sasikumar Passes Away on Wife’s Retirement Day in Idukki

Idukki CPM Leader MV Sasikumar Passes Away

The Idukki district committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former district president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, MV Sasikumar, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 63 due to heart disease. His demise has left the party and his supporters in shock and grief.

A Life Dedicated to Communist Ideology

Sasikumar was a committed communist who dedicated his life to the party’s ideology and worked tirelessly to strengthen its base in the Idukki district. He was a prominent leader in the party and played an active role in various agitations and protests organized by the CPM in the region.

He was also a former district president of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, and played a crucial role in grooming young leaders and activists in the party. He was known for his ideological clarity and his ability to connect with the masses, especially the youth.

A Leader Who Stood for the People

Sasikumar was a leader who always stood for the people and fought for their rights. He was actively involved in various struggles for the rights of workers, farmers, and marginalized communities in the district. He was also a strong advocate of environmental protection and played a key role in the campaign against the proposed Athirappilly hydroelectric project.

He was a popular leader among the masses and was known for his simplicity, humility, and accessibility. He was always available to the people and his door was open to anyone who sought his help or guidance.

A Loss for the Party and the People

The sudden demise of Sasikumar has come as a shock to the party and his supporters. He was a leader who had a deep understanding of the party’s ideology and had worked tirelessly to strengthen its base in the district.

His demise is not just a loss for the party but also for the people of Idukki who have lost a leader who always stood for their rights and fought for their cause. His contributions to the party and the people will be remembered for a long time to come.

Farewell to a Committed Communist

The body of Sasikumar will be placed for public viewing at the CPM Munnar Area Committee office on Thursday evening. The funeral will be held on Friday, and it is expected to be attended by a large number of party workers and supporters.

It is a farewell to a committed communist who dedicated his life to the party’s ideology and worked tirelessly to bring about social change in the district. His legacy will continue to inspire the party and the people to fight for a just and equitable society.

