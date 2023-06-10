Dead – Death – Obituary News : Craig Stewart’s Death: Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Craig Stewart?

Craig Stewart was a name that resonated with the world of Australian rules football. Born on September 15, 1956, he etched his name in the annals of the sport, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow players alike. From his tenure with the Collingwood Football Club to his later stint at the Richmond Football Club in the Victorian Football League (VFL), Stewart’s career was a tapestry of skill and dedication.

But there’s more to the story. Delving deeper, we discover that Craig Stewart is not just a notable footballer but also a proud father. His son, James Stewart, follows in his footsteps, currently donning the jersey of the Essendon Football Club. A fascinating intergenerational connection that adds another layer of intrigue to the tale.

Early Career

Before his time in the VFL, Stewart began his journey in the Victorian Football Association (VFA) with Preston. It was during his time there that he showcased his prowess, topping their goal-kicking charts in 1976. The following year, his exceptional skills and contributions were recognized when he received the prestigious ‘best and fairest’ award.

Collingwood Years

In 1978, Stewart made a pivotal move to Collingwood, where his career truly took flight. Over the course of his tenure, he amassed an impressive record, playing in 115 games for the club. His presence was felt both on and off the field, particularly during the grand finals of 1980 and 1981, although victory eluded him on those occasions.

Stewart’s versatility shone through as he not only excelled in the ruck but also showcased his ability as a forward, contributing 32 goals during the 1979 season.

Craig Stewart Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Stewart, a cherished member of the esteemed Hafey’s Heroes teams of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Craig’s journey came to a close at the age of 66, leaving behind a profound impact on the Collingwood Football Club and the hearts of its devoted supporters.

In 1978, Stewart joined our beloved club, bringing with him a wealth of talent and experience. Prior to his arrival, he had already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, earning the prestigious best-and-fairest award at Preston in the Victorian Football Association (VFA) the previous year. His remarkable skills and determination quickly became evident as he made an instant impression during his debut season with Collingwood.

Craig’s adaptability and selflessness were evident as he selflessly filled the gaps wherever the team required, often sacrificing personal glory for the benefit of the collective. His contributions were instrumental in the triumphs and milestones achieved during the era of Hafey’s Heroes.

Craig Stewart Cause of Death

Conclusion

Craig Stewart’s journey through the world of Australian rules football is one filled with triumphs and near-misses, leaving fans captivated by his skill and passion for the game. As we reflect on his legacy, we are reminded of the impact he made on the field and the pride he instilled in his family. His dedication, versatility, and selflessness will forever serve as an inspiration to future generations of football players. Rest in peace, dear Craig, knowing that your legacy will forever resonate within the Collingwood Football Club family.

