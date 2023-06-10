Dead – Death – Obituary News : Craig Stewart’s Death: How Did the Collingwood Football Player Pass Away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Craig Stewart, a Former Football Player, Passes Away

A piece of sad and shocking news has come to light as Craig Stewart, a former well-known football player, has passed away recently. He took his last breath on Thursday, leaving his close ones and the football community in mourning. Since the news of his demise has broken on the internet, countless reactions have started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here’s more information about the news:

Craig Stewart’s Career

Craig Stewart was an Australian rules football player who competed in the Victorian Football League (VFL) for the Collingwood Football Club and Richmond Football Club. He was a well-liked former big man and a talented player. Stewart made his VFA debut with Preston, where he led the league in goal-kicking in 1976 and won the league’s “best and fairest” title in 1977. After winning Preston’s best and fairest in the VFA the year before, Stewart joined the team in 1978.

How Did Craig Stewart Die?

Craig Stewart passed away on 8th June 2023, at the age of 66. Since the news of his sudden demise has been confirmed by the Collingwood Football Club on Facebook, many people are broken by his death. However, there is no information about the cause of his death yet.

Craig Stewart’s Legacy

Craig Stewart was a key member of the Hafey’s Heroes teams of the late 1970s and early 1980s. He achieved huge success due to his best work and was a very talented person. His passing news is very painful for the football community as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Stewart’s soul rest in peace.

The football community has lost a great player and a wonderful human being. Craig Stewart will always be remembered for his contribution to the sport and the joy he brought to his fans. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

