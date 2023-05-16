Dead – Death – Obituary News : Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor Brendan O’Brien Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brendan O’Brien, the original voice of Crash Bandicoot, has passed away at the age of 60. The news of his death was reported on Legacy.com, where he was remembered for his immense talent as both a musician and an actor. While O’Brien had a successful career in both fields, it was his work on the Crash Bandicoot series that truly cemented his legacy.

During his time with Naughty Dog from 1996 to 2004, O’Brien was responsible for creating the original voices for the beloved video game franchise. His work on the series earned him a legion of devoted fans, many of whom were deeply saddened by the news of his passing.

Following the announcement of O’Brien’s death, tributes began pouring in from around the world. The official Crash Bandicoot account posted a message on Twitter expressing their condolences to O’Brien’s loved ones, calling him an “incredible talent” who brought the character of Crash Bandicoot to life.

O’Brien’s contribution to the series cannot be overstated. He played numerous roles, including the titular bandicoot, Doctor Neo Cortex, and Tiny Tiger. His work helped to define the series and make it the beloved franchise that it is today.

While O’Brien may be gone, his legacy will live on for years to come. He will always be remembered as the man who brought Crash Bandicoot to life, and for the joy and entertainment he brought to millions of fans around the world.

It is difficult to overstate the impact that Brendan O’Brien had on the video game industry. His work on the Crash Bandicoot series helped to define the medium and set a high bar for future voice actors to follow. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of gamers and actors alike, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

For those who knew O’Brien, his passing is a great loss. But for the millions of fans who grew up playing Crash Bandicoot, his legacy will live on forever. He will always be remembered as the voice of a beloved character, and as a talented actor and musician who left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

News Source : Kat Bailey

Source Link :Brendan O’Brien, the Original Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Dies at 60/