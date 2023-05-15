Dead – Death – Obituary News : Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor Brendan O’Brien Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Original Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor Brendan O’Brien Has Passed Away

The gaming world has lost a legend as Brendan O’Brien, the original voice actor behind Crash Bandicoot, passed away on March 23 at the age of 61. O’Brien’s death was not widely known until this past weekend when an obituary was discovered on Legacy.com.

O’Brien’s career in the entertainment industry was distinguished, with his notable role being the voice of Crash Bandicoot in the original PlayStation games developed by Naughty Dog. He continued to lend his voice to the series until 2004, voicing other characters such as N. Gin, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. Nitrus Brio, and Tiny Tiger in the first three Crash games.

Aside from his work in the gaming industry, O’Brien was also an avid musician, playing the guitar and participating in every high school event in the southland, according to his obituary. He came from a family of entertainers and began his acting career at the young age of 10. His last television appearance was in a 2021 episode of The Slowest Show, according to IMDB.

The cause of O’Brien’s death has not been disclosed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 23 years.

The news of O’Brien’s passing has hit the gaming community hard, with fans and fellow voice actors sharing their condolences and memories on social media. O’Brien’s portrayal of Crash Bandicoot was iconic and unforgettable, and his contributions to the gaming industry will not be forgotten.

The success of the Crash Bandicoot series can be attributed in part to O’Brien’s talented voice acting, which brought the characters to life and made them beloved by fans around the world. His work will continue to be enjoyed by gamers for generations to come.

The loss of Brendan O’Brien is a reminder of the impact that voice actors have on the gaming industry and the importance of recognizing their contributions. Their work is often underappreciated, but it is an essential part of creating memorable and immersive gaming experiences.

Our thoughts go out to O’Brien’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work and the memories he has left behind. Rest in peace, Brendan O’Brien.

