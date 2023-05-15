Dead – Death – Obituary News : Crash Bandicoot voice actor passes at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brendan O’Brien: The Voice of Crash Bandicoot

Fans of the classic PlayStation 1 game series Crash Bandicoot are mourning the loss of one of its original voice actors, Brendan O’Brien. O’Brien, who passed away on March 23, 2023, was best known for voicing the titular character in the Naughty Dog era of the game, as well as several of the series’ villains, including Tiny Tiger and N. Gin.

O’Brien came from a family of actors, and while he primarily worked in movies and television shows, he became a beloved voice actor in the gaming world, particularly for his work on Crash Bandicoot. He may never have spoken full sentences, but he provided all of Crash’s various yelps and screams, including the now-famous “woah!” that many fans still remember fondly.

Aside from the original trilogy of PlayStation 1 games, O’Brien worked on several other Crash Bandicoot games, including the kart racer Crash Team Racing, party game Crash Bash, and Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex, the first post-Naughty Dog mainline entry.

O’Brien took a hiatus from acting in 2004, but he returned to the screen in 2020 with a guest role on the TV show Riverdale. His voice lines for Crash were re-used for a handful of Game Boy Advance games, but he was eventually replaced by Jess Harnell in 2005, who voiced the character for the next 14 years of games. The current voice of Crash is Scott Whyte, who took over with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Fans of the series were heartbroken to hear of O’Brien’s passing, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of his work. O’Brien’s obituary states that “one of his proudest moments was coming up with the original voices for the Crash Bandicoot video games during the Naughty Dog years of 1996 to 2004. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia. Like music, designing character voices for animation, radio and video games came naturally to him.”

For many fans, O’Brien’s voice was a defining part of their childhood memories of playing Crash Bandicoot. His screams and yelps were instantly recognizable, and his work helped bring the character to life in a way that was both fun and memorable. While he may no longer be with us, his contributions to the world of gaming will be remembered and cherished by fans for years to come.

News Source : Michael Beckwith

Source Link :Original Crash Bandicoot voice actor dies aged 60/