Dead – Death – Obituary News : Crash Bandicoot’s Original Voice Passes Away at 60

Brendan O’Brien, Original Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Passes Away at 60

Brendan O’Brien, the actor credited with coming up with the original voice of Crash Bandicoot, has died at the age of 60. His death was reported in an obituary on Legacy.com, where he was remembered for his talents as both a musician and an actor.

Remembering O’Brien’s Work on Crash Bandicoot

O’Brien’s work on Crash Bandicoot was a source of pride for him, as he came up with the original voices for the video games during the Naughty Dog years of 1996 to 2004. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia. Like music, designing character voices for animation, radio, and video games came naturally to him.

One tribute to O’Brien came from the official Crash Bandicoot account on social media:

“Sharing our sincere condolences to Brendan O’Brien’s loved ones for his passing. He was an incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans.” – Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) May 15, 2023

A Career of Versatility

O’Brien’s lengthy career included appearances in Grindhouse and Riverdale, but he was best-known for his work on Crash Bandicoot, where he played numerous roles including the titular bandicoot, Doctor Neo Cortex, and Tiny Tiger. The current Crash Bandicoot voice actor is Scott Whyte, who took over the role with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Final Thoughts

Brendan O’Brien’s contributions to the video game industry, and specifically to the world of Crash Bandicoot, will not be forgotten. His legacy will live on through the characters he helped bring to life, and in the hearts of the fans who loved them.

Kat Bailey is a Senior News Editor at IGN as well as co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Have a tip? Send her a DM at @the_katbot.

News Source : Kat Bailey

Source Link :Brendan O’Brien, the Original Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Dies at 60/