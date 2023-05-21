Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cream Co-Writer Pete Brown Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream’s Iconic Songs, Dies at 82

The music industry suffered a huge loss as Pete Brown, the British poet and singer who co-wrote some of Cream’s most iconic songs, including “White Room” and “Sunshine of Your Love,” passed away at the age of 82. Brown’s official Facebook page announced that he lost his battle with cancer on Friday.

Early Career

Pete Brown started his artistic journey as a Beat Poet in the late 1950s, and by the mid-1960s, he sold out The Royal Albert Hall with his British and American contemporaries, including Alan Ginsburg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, and Michael Horowitz, at the poetry happening Wholly Communion.

Collaboration with Cream

Brown’s work with the First Real Poetry Band, featuring legendary jazz guitarist John McLaughlin, brought him to the attention of Cream’s drummer Ginger Baker, who enlisted Brown as a writing partner before the supergroup’s 1966 debut album, Fresh Cream. However, Brown found better chemistry working with bassist Jack Bruce, resulting in the single “I Feel Free.”

Over the next three albums of Cream, Brown continued to contribute lyrics to what became some of their most memorable songs, including “Sunshine of Your Love,” “SWALBR,” “White Room,” “Politician,” “Deserted Cities of the Heart,” and “Doing That Scrapyard Thing.” Both “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” were later named to Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list.

Personal Struggle and Triumph

As Brown later revealed, the “white room” was where he lived after a period of semi-homelessness, and where he battled and overcame his drug and alcohol issues while honing his poetry toward songwriting.

“Jack had more or less the music of ‘White Room,’ and we tried a few lyrics, and none of them had worked,” Brown said in a documentary about the song. “And then I thought about this poem that I had and it was an eight-page poem, and I thought if I cut that down to one page, it might be the right thing for it.”

Post-Cream Career

Although he continued to work with Jack Bruce for another 45 years after the breakup of Cream in 1968, with songs including “Folk Song” and “Theme for an Imaginary Western,” Pete Brown pursued a music career in his own right as a singer/songwriter. He became a cult figure with bands, including Piblokto, The Battered Ornaments, Bond and Brown (with Graham Bond and Dick Heckstall-Smith), The Interoceters, and Psoulchedelia.

Condolences from Jack Bruce’s Family

The family of the late Jack Bruce tweeted their condolences on Saturday, saying, “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long-term friend and writing partner Pete Brown, who passed away last night. We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children, as well as all his family and friends.”

Pete Brown’s death leaves a massive gap in the music industry, but his contribution to Cream’s music will always be remembered. His legacy will continue to inspire aspiring musicians and songwriters for generations to come.

