Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cricket Captain Nida Dar’s Mother Passes Away

Lahore: Pakistan’s women cricket team captain Nida Dar’s mother passes away

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed deep grief over the death of Nida Dar’s mother, who passed away after being seriously ill for the past few days. The funeral prayer will be offered today (Thursday) after Asr prayers.

PCB mourns with Nida Dar’s family

Chairman of the Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi, expressed his condolences to the family of Nida Dar in this difficult time. He said that he was saddened to hear the news of the death of Nida Dar’s mother and that the PCB mourns with her family.

Nida Dar was appointed as captain of Pakistan Women’s Team in April 2023. This is a great loss for her and her family, and the entire cricket community is standing by her side in this difficult time.

Nida Dar’s contribution to women’s cricket in Pakistan

Nida Dar has been a key player in Pakistan’s women cricket team for many years. She has played in over 100 international matches, including 90 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

She made her debut for Pakistan in 2010 and has since become one of the most consistent performers in the team. She is a talented all-rounder and has been the backbone of Pakistan’s middle order batting line-up for many years.

In 2019, Nida Dar became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to sign a contract with an overseas T20 league when she was picked by Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). She also played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2020 edition of the league.

Nida Dar’s achievements and awards

Nida Dar has received several awards and accolades for her performances on the field. In 2019, she was named as Pakistan’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards. She was also named in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

She has also been a part of several historic moments in Pakistan’s women cricket. In 2018, she was a part of the team that beat India for the first time in a T20I series. She was also a part of the team that won the gold medal in the 2019 South Asian Games.

The legacy of Nida Dar’s mother

Nida Dar’s mother played a crucial role in her daughter’s cricketing journey. She always supported Nida in her passion for the game and encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Her mother’s legacy will continue to inspire Nida and her family to achieve greater heights in their personal and professional lives. The cricket community in Pakistan and around the world stands with Nida and her family in this difficult time.

Conclusion

The death of Nida Dar’s mother is a great loss for her and her family. The cricket community in Pakistan and around the world mourns with them and extends their condolences. Nida Dar has been a key player in Pakistan’s women cricket team and her mother played a crucial role in her cricketing journey. Her legacy will continue to inspire Nida and her family to achieve greater heights in their personal and professional lives.

