Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cricket Statistician Aziz Rehmatullah Dies

Aziz Rehmatullah: The Founding Father of Cricket Statistics in Pakistan

On Friday, Pakistan lost one of its greatest cricket statisticians and authors, Aziz Rehmatullah. The 81-year-old was a pioneer in the field, having authored over a dozen cricket books and served as the editor of two cricket magazines – Cricket World Quarterly (1978) and Cricket Herald (1983).

Contributions to Cricket Literature

Aziz Rehmatullah’s contribution to cricket literature was immense. He not only compiled statistics but also provided insightful analysis of the game. His book “26-Years of Pakistan Test Cricket” published in 1983 was well-received internationally. He possessed top cricket literature of the world and unique pictures and memorabilia, which made his books all the more interesting for cricket fans.

Contribution to Cricket Magazines

His contributions were not limited to his books. He also wrote for various cricket magazines such as Cricket Australia, Sportsweek India, New Zealand, West Indies magazines, Cricketer Pakistan, Akhbar-e-Watan, and several others. His writing style was unique and informative, which made him one of the most sought-after writers in the field of cricket journalism.

Legacy

Aziz Rehmatullah was a true legend in the field of cricket statistics and literature. His work will always be remembered by cricket fans across the globe. He dedicated his entire life to the game and his passion for cricket was evident in his work. He will be greatly missed by the cricket fraternity.

Final Thoughts

On behalf of the cricketing world, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We will always remember Aziz Rehmatullah for his contribution to the game and his love for cricket. Rest in peace, Aziz Rehmatullah.

News Source : Our Correspondent

Source Link :Cricket statistician Aziz Rehmatullah passes away/