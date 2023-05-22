Dead – Death – Obituary News : Crispin Coach Demetrius Poles Passes Away – Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Coach Demetrius Poles

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of Coach Demetrius Poles. He was not only a coach, but also a friend, mentor, father, and husband. His love for basketball and his dedication to coaching was unparalleled.

A Coach and a Father

Coach Poles was a huge fan of the game of basketball and the sense of togetherness it fostered. He was also a dedicated coach who did everything physically possible to assist children through Crispin Basketball (CB). Even during his battle with cancer, he continued to show his love for coaching and for those around him.

Coach Poles’ sons, Jelani and Jayden, are both participants and referees in our program. They have been a part of our programs since the beginning and have spent a great deal of time in the weight room with my sons both at Rowan and elsewhere. Along with Demetrius’ wonderful wife, Sandra, they may benefit from your assistance during this difficult time.

A Legacy of Instruction and Inspiration

At his core, Coach Poles was a coach who loved using the game of basketball as a medium to connect with people, especially with children. He embodied everything that Crispin Basketball aspired to be about as an organization.

Coach Poles’ legacy will continue to inspire and instruct those who knew him. In his memory, our colleagues at Rowan have established a GoFundMe campaign in support of Sandra and the boys. The link may be found in our bio.

Gratitude and Remembrance

Coach Poles will be greatly missed. He was a beloved member of the local basketball community, and his dedication to coaching and mentoring will not be forgotten. In the coming weeks, months, and years, we will continue to remember his legacy and keep his family in our thoughts.

Thank you for your support during this difficult time.

