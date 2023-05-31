Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Current Location of Sahil Khan, the Murderer”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sakshi Malik Murder Case: Complete Details About Sahil Khan and the Incident

Sakshi Malik’s murder case has been making headlines on the Internet. People are curious to know more about the suspect Sahil Khan and his whereabouts. In this article, we will provide you with complete details about the Sakshi Malik murder case.

Sakshi Malik’s Death and Obituary

Sakshi Malik, a 16-year-old teenage girl from India, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Sahil Khan. He stabbed her more than 12 times in public, and shockingly, no one stopped him. The reason behind the murder was said to be their breakup. Sakshi did not want to be with him anymore, and as she decided to end their relationship, he stabbed her.

The incident took place in Rohini, Delhi, and the video of the murder went viral. The police have arrested Sahil Khan, and he has been charged under the Murderer Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Where Is Sahil Khan?

After killing Sakshi Malik, Sahil Khan was trying to hide. He called his father, and the police traced his number. He was caught and put into technical surveillance. The postmortem details of Sakshi have not been shared with the public yet, as the case is still sensitive, and the police want to keep the information private.

Updates About Sakshi Malik Murder Case

The case is still ongoing, and more details are yet to be revealed. The incident has sparked outrage among people, and social media is flooded with condolences and demands for justice for Sakshi Malik.

In conclusion, the Sakshi Malik murder case is a tragic incident that has left the country in shock. The incident highlights the need for stricter laws and better protection for women in India. We hope that justice is served and that Sakshi Malik’s family finds peace.

Sahil Khan murder case updates Sahil Khan whereabouts after murder case Sahil Khan trial and conviction details Sahil Khan’s role in the murder Sahil Khan’s past criminal history

News Source : Garima Saini

Source Link :Where Is The Murderer Sahil Khan Now?/