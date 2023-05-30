Dead – Death – Obituary News : Current Locations and Deceased Status

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The 1950s-themed sitcom Happy Days was a cultural phenomenon in the 1970s, and it spawned a number of successful spinoffs. One of the most popular was Laverne & Shirley, a show about two young women trying to navigate life, love, and work in 1950s Milwaukee.

The show originated in a 1975 episode of Happy Days, in which Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams) go on a double date with Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) and The Fonz (Henry Winkler). The response to the episode was so positive that ABC quickly developed a spinoff, which premiered on January 27, 1976. Laverne & Shirley ran for eight seasons and 178 episodes, making its stars household names.

The series followed Laverne and Shirley as they worked on the bottling line at Shotz Brewery, lived in the basement apartment of a downtown brownstone, and spent their evenings at the pizza parlor and bowling alley owned by Laverne’s father (Phil Foster). Their annoying upstairs neighbors, Lenny and Squiggy (Michael McKean and David Lander), provided frequent comic relief as the girls struggled to make ends meet and find the men of their dreams.

Cindy Williams left the series during its eighth season to have a child, and it was soon canceled, with the final episode airing in 1983. However, thanks to reruns and streaming, the show remains one of the most popular TV comedies of all time, with the cast members forever linked to the characters they played on the series.

Here’s a look at where the main cast members of Laverne & Shirley are now:

Penny Marshall (Laverne DeFazio)

For Penny Marshall, playing Laverne was just one chapter in a hugely successful career. She gained fame in 1972 playing Myrna, the goofy secretary to Oscar Madison (Jack Klugman), on The Odd Couple. After Laverne & Shirley ended, Marshall shifted her career focus behind the camera and became an A-list director. She is best remembered for directing the 1992 classic A League of Their Own, and went on to direct The Preacher’s Wife and Riding in Cars with Boys. She passed away on December 18, 2018, at the age of 75.

Cindy Williams (Shirley Feeney)

Cindy Williams played the straight-laced Shirley Feeney to TV superstardom, but she was already a movie star when she joined the show in 1976. Most of her acting roles after leaving the series were guest spots on television, including Touched by an Angel, Lois and Clark, 7th Heaven, and Law & Order: SVU. Williams passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023, at the age of 75.

Michael McKean (Lenny Kosnowski)

Michael McKean had his first major role playing Lenny in Laverne & Shirley, appearing in 149 episodes. He worked consistently in film and television after the show ended, including writing and starring in the classic mockumentary This is Spinal Tap in 1984. His other film and TV credits included Clue, Planes Trains and Automobiles, Short Circuit 2, Coneheads, The X-Files, Alias, and Good Omens. He had a notable role on the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul and earned an Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor (Drama) for the role in 2019.

David L. Lander (Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman)

David Lander met Michael McKean while attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and after graduating, they joined a comedy group together, leading to their Laverne & Shirley casting. After the series ended, Lander made numerous films and TV appearances, including Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Star Trek: The Next Generation, A Bug’s Life, Scary Movie, and a cameo as an announcer in Penny Marshall’s A League of Their Own. He passed away on December 4, 2020, at the age of 73, from complications related to multiple sclerosis.

Eddie Mekka (Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa)

Eddie Mekka joined Laverne & Shirley in the series’ second episode and appeared in 150 of 178 episodes. After the series ended, Mekka appeared in the films Beaches and Dreamgirls and made guest-starring appearances in shows including 24, ER, The Love Boat, and several soap operas. He passed away on November 27, 2021, at the age of 69.

Phil Foster (Frank DeFazio)

Phil Foster began acting on the stage during the Great Depression before becoming a stand-up comedian. He was cast as Laverne’s grumpy father Frank DeFazio, a role for which he is best remembered. He passed away on July 8, 1985, from a heart attack.

Betty Garrett (Edna DeFazio)

Betty Garrett played Laverne and Shirley’s landlord, Edna DeFazio, in 97 episodes. She continued to act after the show ended, including roles in The Golden Girls and Grey’s Anatomy. She passed away on February 12, 2011, from an aortic aneurysm at the age of 91.

In conclusion, Laverne & Shirley was a hugely successful spinoff of Happy Days, and its cast members went on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry. Although some of them have passed away, their legacy lives on through their iconic roles in one of the most beloved TV comedies of all time.

News Source : MovieWeb

Source Link :Where They Are Now and Who Passed Away/