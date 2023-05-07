Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cy Young Award winner and legendary pitcher passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Oakland A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Passes Away at 73: A Look into His Illustrious Career

On Sunday morning, the baseball world was rocked by the news of Vida Blue’s passing. The former Oakland A’s pitcher passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He was a left-handed pitcher who broke into the big leagues with the Oakland A’s in 1969 at the age of 19. He quickly made a name for himself, dominating hitters with his fastball and curveball.

Over the course of his career, Blue played for several teams, including the Oakland A’s, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals. However, it was his time with the A’s that defined his career.

From 1969 to 1977, Blue was a dominant force on the mound for the A’s. He helped lead the team to three World Series championships in a row from 1972 to 1974, earning the World Series MVP award in 1974.

In addition to his World Series success, Blue was also a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and the American League MVP in 1971. He finished his career with a 209-161 record, a 3.27 ERA, and 2,175 strikeouts.

Blue’s talent on the mound was undeniable, but it was his impact off the field that truly set him apart. He was a mentor and friend to many of his teammates, including former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart.

Stewart posted a heartfelt tribute to Blue on social media, writing, “Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero and friend. I remember watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family.”

Blue’s impact on the game of baseball was felt long after his playing days were over. He was inducted into the Oakland A’s Hall of Fame in 1991, and his number 14 was retired by the team in 2009.

Despite his numerous accolades and achievements, Blue remained humble and dedicated to the game he loved. He was a true ambassador for baseball, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players.

In a statement on Twitter, the Oakland A’s paid tribute to Blue, saying, “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. He will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

The baseball world has lost a true legend in Vida Blue. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on forever.

News Source : Brian Linder | blinder@pennlive.com

Source Link :Legendary former pitcher, Cy Young winner has died: reports/