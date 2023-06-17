Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cyclist Gino Mader’s Fatal Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gino Mäder: A Brief Bio of the Late Swiss Cyclist

Gino Mäder was a Swiss road and track cyclist who died following a tragic accident in the ongoing 2023 Tour de Suisse. He was born on 4 January 1997, in Flawil, Switzerland, and passed away on 16 June 2023, at the Hospital Graubünden, Chur, Switzerland. He was just 26 years old at the time of his passing.

Mäder last rode for the UCI WorldTeam Team Bahrain Victorious, which he joined in 2021. Prior to that, he rode for Team Qhubeka NextHash. While riding for Team Bahrain Victorious, Mäder had previously won the Tour de Suisse and Giro d’Italia stage races. Moreover, he also finished fifth overall in the Vuelta a España two years back.

Mäder’s parents are Urs Mäder and Heidi Mäder, both cyclists. Urs Mäder is a former cyclist who competed at the 1984 Summer Olympics in the road race.

Gino Mäder was not married or known to be engaged to anyone at the time of his death, but the possibility of him being in a relationship without public knowledge is there.

Mäder stood at a height of 1.81 m and weighed around 61 kg.

However, Mäder’s promising career came to a tragic end during the 2023 Tour de Suisse. Reports stated that Mäder and fellow cyclist Magnus Sheffield crashed violently over 200 kilometers into the race. Both cyclists were initially descending down the Albula Pass towards La Punt. During the descent, Mäder went off the road and plunged into a ravine. By the time the officials discovered his body, he was unconscious in the water. The emergency personnel managed to revive him on the spot before flying him to a hospital in Chur. Mäder, however, succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sheffield, who also left the road on the same descent, sustained a concussion and bruises. Organizers reported that he was being treated at a local hospital.

Following the incident, another participant, Evenepoel, tweeted saying, “While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain.”

Bahrain-Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said in a statement, “We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Erzen further added that the team would continue in the ongoing race in Mäder’s honor, saying, “We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

The world of cycling lost a talented and promising athlete in Gino Mäder. He will always be remembered as an inspiration to many, both on and off the bike.

