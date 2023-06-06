Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Cynthia Weil: Wiki, Net Worth, Age, Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Cynthia Weil Wiki, Wikipedia, Net worth, Cause of death, Age
Biography of Cynthia Weil
Cynthia Weil was an American musician who collaborated on many songs with her husband Barry Mann. She was born on October 18, 1940, in New York, USA. Weil passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 82. She was a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who co-wrote dozens of hit songs with her husband. They are one of the most successful duos of the famous music scene.
Physical Stats of Cynthia Weil
- Height: Don’t know
- Weight: Don’t know
- Eye color: Black
- Hair color: Yellow
Education Level of Cynthia Weil
- School: High School in America
- College or university: Don’t know
- Education level: Graduated
Family of Cynthia Weil
- Dad: Morris Weil
- Mom: Dorothy Mendez
- Siblings: Don’t know
- Children: Jen Mann
Marital Status of Cynthia Weil
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse’s name: Barry Mann
Collections & Net Worth of Cynthia Weil
- Net worth in dollars: 100 million dollars
- Wage: Don’t know
Social Media Accounts of Cynthia Weil
- Instagram: Click here
- Facebook: Click here
- Twitter: Click here
- YouTube: Click here
News of Cynthia Weil
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil, who co-wrote dozens of hit songs with her husband Barry Mann, passed away at the age of 82. Jenn Mann, Weil’s daughter, said Weil passed away on Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, California, “surrounded by her family”. The couple’s only son, Mann, chose not to give a cause of death.
Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, married in 1961, are one of the most successful duos of the famous music scene. They are part of a unique group assembled by music moguls Don Kirshner and Al Nevins and based in the Brill Building district of Manhattan, near Times Square. The Brill Building song factory produced many of the biggest singles of the 1960s and beyond with hit-making couples like Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.
On songs for Ronettes (“Walking in the Rain”), Crystals (“He’s Sure the Boy I Love”) and other repertoire, Weil and Mann worked closely with producer Phil Spector. They’ve also written hits for everyone from Dolly Parton to Hanson.
Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann’s most famous song is “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” a hymn to the “blue-eyed soul” composed by Spector as if it were a record of a tragedy and performed with frenzied passion by the Righteous Brothers. In 1965, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” was a chart-topping song and was covered by several other musicians. According to Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), no other song was played more frequently on radio and television in the 20th century.
- Cynthia Weil biography
- Cynthia Weil discography
- Cynthia Weil husband
- Cynthia Weil songs
- Cynthia Weil awards
News Source : Vo Thi Sau Secondary School
Source Link :Cynthia Weil Wiki, Wikipedia, Net Worth, Cause of Death, Age/