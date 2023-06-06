Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Cynthia Weil: Wiki, Net Worth, Age, Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cynthia Weil was an American musician who collaborated on many songs with her husband Barry Mann. She was born on October 18, 1940, in New York, USA. Weil passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 82. She was a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who co-wrote dozens of hit songs with her husband. They are one of the most successful duos of the famous music scene.

Family of Cynthia Weil

Dad: Morris Weil

Mom: Dorothy Mendez

Siblings: Don’t know

Children: Jen Mann

Spouse’s name: Barry Mann

Net worth in dollars: 100 million dollars

News of Cynthia Weil

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil, who co-wrote dozens of hit songs with her husband Barry Mann, passed away at the age of 82. Jenn Mann, Weil’s daughter, said Weil passed away on Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, California, “surrounded by her family”. The couple’s only son, Mann, chose not to give a cause of death.

Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, married in 1961, are one of the most successful duos of the famous music scene. They are part of a unique group assembled by music moguls Don Kirshner and Al Nevins and based in the Brill Building district of Manhattan, near Times Square. The Brill Building song factory produced many of the biggest singles of the 1960s and beyond with hit-making couples like Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.

On songs for Ronettes (“Walking in the Rain”), Crystals (“He’s Sure the Boy I Love”) and other repertoire, Weil and Mann worked closely with producer Phil Spector. They’ve also written hits for everyone from Dolly Parton to Hanson.

Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann’s most famous song is “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” a hymn to the “blue-eyed soul” composed by Spector as if it were a record of a tragedy and performed with frenzied passion by the Righteous Brothers. In 1965, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” was a chart-topping song and was covered by several other musicians. According to Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), no other song was played more frequently on radio and television in the 20th century.

