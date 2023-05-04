Dead – Death – Obituary News : Czech forward Petr Klima dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Petr Klima: A Czech Hockey Legend

The hockey world is in mourning after the passing of Petr Klima, a Czech forward who played in the NHL for 13 seasons and won the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990. Klima, who was 58 years old, died in the Czech Republic, where he began his hockey career with HC Litvinov in the 1981-82 season. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Klima was a talented right winger who made his mark on the NHL with his speed and scoring ability. In 786 regular season games, he scored 313 goals and added 260 assists, while in 95 playoff games, he contributed 28 goals and 24 assists. He played for five NHL teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins, but it was with the Oilers that he had his greatest success.

Klima joined the Oilers in 1989-90, just in time to help them win their fifth Stanley Cup championship. He played a key role in the Final against the Boston Bruins, scoring the game-winning goal in triple-overtime in Game 1. The goal, which came from the right circle, is still remembered as one of the most iconic in Oilers history. Klima went on to score two more goals in the series, as the Oilers swept the Bruins in four games.

The 1990 Stanley Cup was the last one that the Oilers won, and Klima’s contribution to that championship will always be remembered. But Klima’s hockey legacy extends beyond his NHL career. He was also a member of the Czechoslovak national team, playing in 28 games and scoring 10 goals. He was part of the team that competed at the 1984 Canada Cup, a prestigious international tournament that featured the best players in the world.

Klima’s impact on Czech hockey was significant, and his two sons, Kevin and Kelly, are now carrying on his legacy. Both play in the top Czech league, and their father’s influence on their careers is evident. Klima’s passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the hockey community, which has lost a talented player and a beloved figure.

In the wake of Klima’s death, tributes have poured in from around the hockey world. The NHL released a statement expressing its condolences and acknowledging Klima’s contribution to the league. The Oilers, for whom Klima played for two seasons, also paid tribute to their former player, remembering his heroics in the 1990 Stanley Cup Final. HC Litvinov and Kadan, the Czech clubs where Klima began his career and worked as a general manager, respectively, also expressed their sorrow at his passing.

Klima’s death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. His legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him and in the impact he had on the hockey world. Rest in peace, Petr Klima.

News Source : Karel Janicek, The Associated Press

Source Link :Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward Petr Klima dies at 58 – Winnipeg Free Press/