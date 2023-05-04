Dead – Death – Obituary News : Czech hockey champ Petr Klima dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Petr Klima: The Hero Behind the Oilers’ 1990 Stanley Cup Win

On May 4, 2023, the hockey world lost one of its heroes, Petr Klima. The former Edmonton Oilers forward passed away at the age of 58, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Klima was a crucial part of the Oilers’ success in the 1990 Stanley Cup final, where he scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the series against the Boston Bruins. The game was the longest in Stanley Cup final history, lasting for three overtimes, and Klima’s goal at 15:13 of the third extra period ended the game and gave the Oilers a 1-0 series lead.

The Oilers went on to win the series in five games, with Klima contributing 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games. However, it was his iconic triple-overtime winner that will forever be remembered by Oilers fans.

Klima’s goal came after the Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1, with Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque scoring two goals in the third period to tie the game. Klima had been benched for much of the game by Oilers coach John Muckler but was given a chance in overtime, and he made the most of it.

The power outage at Boston Garden delayed the game for 26 minutes, adding to the drama and tension of the already thrilling game. But Klima’s goal finally ended the game and gave the Oilers the momentum they needed to win their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup title.

Klima’s death came just 11 days before the 23rd anniversary of his legendary goal, which will forever be etched in Oilers history. The NHL Alumni Association and the league itself paid tribute to Klima, who was a legend in his native Czech Republic, where he played for the national team and scored 10 goals in 28 games.

Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the collapse of the Iron Curtain, and went on to play for several NHL teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, Klima scored 313 regular-season goals and added 260 assists.

Klima’s two sons, Kevin and Kelly, also play hockey in the top Czech league, continuing their father’s legacy in the sport.

The Oilers confirmed Klima’s death on their Twitter account, expressing their condolences to his family and loved ones. The NHL also extended its sympathies to Klima’s family, friends, and fans, remembering the Czech legend’s unforgettable contribution to the Oilers’ 1990 Stanley Cup win.

In the end, Petr Klima will be remembered as a hero of the game, whose triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup final will forever be etched in hockey history. Rest in peace, Petr Klima, and thank you for the memories.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Petr Klima, Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward, dies at 58/