Dead – Death – Obituary News : Czech hockey star Petr Klima dies at 58

Former NHL Forward and Czech Star Petr Klima Passes Away at 58

The hockey world is mourning the loss of former NHL forward and Czech star Petr Klima, who passed away at the age of 58. The Edmonton Oilers confirmed the news on Thursday morning, expressing their condolences to Klima’s family and loved ones.

Klima is best remembered for his iconic triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final, which gave the Oilers a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. The goal, scored at 15:13, ended the longest Stanley Cup Final game in history and set the tone for the rest of the series. The Oilers went on to defeat the Bruins in five games to win their only Stanley Cup championship in the post-Wayne Gretzky era.

Klima was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 1983 NHL Draft and played four seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Oilers during the 1989-90 season. He played with the Oilers until 1993 when he was acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning, with whom he played for the next three seasons. Following brief stops with the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins over the 1996-97 season, Klima returned to the Oilers before playing out his final season back with the Red Wings in 1998-99. He retired from the NHL in 1999 and played with Litvinov HC in the Czech league for two more seasons.

Over his 13 NHL seasons and 786 regular-season games, Klima amassed 313 goals and 573 points. He was known for his speed, skill, and clutch scoring ability, and was beloved by fans in both North America and Europe.

Klima’s passing is a reminder of the impact that hockey players can have both on and off the ice. His memorable goal in the 1990 Stanley Cup Final will forever be etched in hockey lore, but it is his legacy as a skilled and determined player, as well as a kind and humble person, that will continue to inspire generations of hockey fans and players.

As the hockey world mourns the loss of Petr Klima, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones, and celebrate the life and career of one of the game’s true legends.

News Source : The Athletic Staff

Source Link :Former NHL forward and Czech star Petr Klima dead at 58/