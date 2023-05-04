Dead – Death – Obituary News : Czech Stanley Cup Winner Petr Klima Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Czech Hockey Legend Petr Klima Passes Away at 58

Petr Klima, a former NHL forward and Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has passed away at the age of 58. The news was announced by his former Czech club, HC Litvinov, and Kadan, where he previously worked as the general manager. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Early Life and Career

Klima began his hockey career in the Czech Republic, playing for HC Litvinov in the 1981-82 season. He emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the fall of the Iron Curtain, to pursue his professional hockey career in North America.

NHL Career and Accomplishments

Klima played 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, scoring 313 regular season goals and adding 260 assists. He played for the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and most notably, the Edmonton Oilers.

Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup, scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. It was the last time the Oilers won the trophy. His triple-overtime winner from the right circle in the opening game of the 1990 Final against the Boston Bruins was one of the most iconic moments in Oilers history.

In a game against the Minnesota North Stars on May 4, 1991, Klima scored a natural hat trick for the Oilers in just 5 minutes and 13 seconds, contributing to a 7-2 victory.

Klima played 95 playoff games and scored 28 goals with 24 assists. He was a talented scorer and a valuable contributor to any team he played for.

Celebrating a Legendary Career

The NHL released a statement mourning the loss of the Czech hockey legend. “Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans,” the statement read.

The Edmonton Oilers also expressed their condolences on Twitter. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones,” they wrote.

Klima was remembered as a talented player and a significant figure in Czech hockey. His two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league and continue to carry on their father’s legacy.

Final Thoughts

Petr Klima’s passing is a significant loss for the hockey community, especially in the Czech Republic and North America. He was a talented scorer and a valuable asset to any team he played for. He will be remembered for his contributions to the sport and the memories he created for fans around the world.

