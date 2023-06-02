Dead – Death – Obituary News : D.C. Young Fly’s Partner Ms Jacky Oh Dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wild ‘N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh Passes Away at 32

We are sharing sad and shocking news with you that Ms Jacky Oh, a Wild ‘N Out star, has passed away recently. The news has circulated on social media platforms, and many people expressed their condolences to her family and paid tribute to her.

Who Was Ms Jacky Oh?

Ms Jacky Oh was a famous actress, model, and comedian. Her real name was Jacklyn Smith, and she was a longtime girlfriend of DC Young Fly. She was raised in Oakland, California, and completed her graduation from the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She was a kind-hearted lady and was better known for her kindness.

Oh met D.C in 2015 while she had been working as a “Wild n’ Out” girl; his true name is John Whitfield.

How Did Ms Jacky Oh Die?

Ms Jacky Oh passed away in Miami when she was 32 years old. Her passing news has been announced by “Wild ‘N Out’s” Instagram page. However, the cause of her death has not been disclosed yet. On the basis of the report, there is no information about her cause of death.

Oh served as a mum full-time and also ran a mixture of side businesses. She has more than 800,000 YouTube subscribers in addition to her over 1 million Instagram followers. Oh was a very talented lady who achieved huge success due to her best work.

Final Words

Ms Jacky Oh’s passing news has shocked her fans and loved ones. People expressed their grief and sorrow on social media platforms. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends in this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

