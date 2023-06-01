Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dallas Keogh’s Cause of Death During AFL Game at Kyneton

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Teen Footballer Dies Due to Ruptured Spleen

The family of 17-year-old Dallas Keogh-Frankling is grieving after the young footballer suddenly collapsed and died after an away game against the Kyneton Tigers in the under-18s Bendigo League last Saturday. According to his family, the footballer suffered a ruptured spleen during an awkward landing after a tackle. The boy was clutching his stomach and had to take time out on the bench. However, in the changing rooms after the match, his eyes rolled into the back of his head, and his face turned grey.

His father, Mark Frankling, said that his son loved his footy and was rising before dawn some mornings to play. Mr. Frankling held his son’s hand as paramedics worked to resuscitate him at the Kyneton Hospital. Sadly, after an hour-and-a-half, they couldn’t bring him back. The grieving father said that he couldn’t believe he wouldn’t be driving his boy to his games anymore. He also didn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

The boy’s grandmother, Margaret Keogh, said that Dallas had told her the day before the game that he had been feeling unwell. He had the flu, but he was feeling better and wanted to play. The family is devastated by the loss of a young life, and the Coroner is still looking into other factors that might have contributed to the boy’s death.

The Castlemaine community and footy fans further afield paid tribute to the young footballer. The Castlemaine club held a community gathering to remember Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Victorian Premier Dan Andrews extended his deepest sympathies and assured people that there would be a full investigation to understand what had happened here.

The tragic death of Dallas Keogh-Frankling is a reminder of the risks associated with contact sports like football. Injuries during a game can happen, and they can be fatal. It’s essential to take all precautions necessary to prevent injuries during a game and to ensure that young players receive prompt medical attention if they are hurt.

Parents and coaches need to be vigilant and look out for signs of illness or injury. They should encourage their children to speak up if they feel unwell or need medical attention. It’s crucial to take any symptoms seriously and not to dismiss them as trivial.

The loss of Dallas Keogh-Frankling is a tragedy that has affected his family, friends, and the entire Castlemaine community. It’s a reminder that life is precious and can be taken away in an instant. The family’s hope is that good things will come from this tragedy and that others will learn from what happened to Dallas.

In conclusion, the death of Dallas Keogh-Frankling is a sad reminder that contact sports like football carry risks. It’s crucial to take all precautions necessary to prevent injuries during a game and to ensure that young players receive prompt medical attention if they are hurt. Parents and coaches need to be vigilant and look out for signs of illness or injury. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that affects us all, and we should do everything we can to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Dallas Keogh-Franklin Castlemaine AFL game Kyneton football Cause of death Franklin family statement

News Source : By Jade Hobman Max Aitchison For Daily Mail Australia

Source Link :Dallas Keogh-Frankling family reveal cause of his death during Castlemaine game of AFL at Kyneton/