Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dame Edna’s Founder Passes After Hip Surgery

The founder of Dame Edna passed away following hip surgery.

Barry Humphries, the legendary Australian comedian, writer, and producer, passed away at the age of 89 after a recent health battle that left him in “agony” and in and out of the hospital. Humphries was best known for his theatrical and television personas, Sir Les Patterson and Dame Edna Everage, both of which he wrote and portrayed. However, he was also a talented landscape painter, film producer, and scriptwriter, and was a star of the London West End musical theatre. Humphries was a comedian who won a Tony Award and was globally renowned for his outrageous stage presence.

The cause of Humphries’ death was complications following hip surgery, according to reports. He was hospitalised before his passing, and his family rushed to his bedside despite conflicting reports about his condition. Humphries’ health began to deteriorate following a painful hip replacement surgery he underwent after falling in his Sydney flat in February, and he was sent to the hospital in critical condition. His sons Oscar and Rupert and his daughter Emily, from whom he had been estranged for 20 years, flew from London to be by his side.

Throughout his life, Humphries married four times, and he had a contentious divorce from his third wife. He had two daughters, Tessa and Emily, and two sons, Oscar and Rupert, from his second and third marriages to Rosalind Tong and Diane Millstead. His eldest son, Oscar, currently works as a curator of art. Humphries’ fourth wife, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Spender, was a former actress and the child of Natasha Spender and British poet Sir Stephen Spender. Humphries and Spender resided in a terraced townhouse in West Hampstead for forty years until Humphries’ passing.

The sudden loss of Humphries, and especially his iconic persona Dame Edna Everage, has saddened fans and friends around the world. His outrageous humor and unforgettable characters have left an indelible mark on Australian comedy and entertainment. Humphries’ legacy will undoubtedly live on in his performances, writings, and artistic creations that will continue to inspire generations of comedians and artists to come.