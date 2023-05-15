Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dame Rosemary Horton, Patron of Breast Cancer Foundation, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Dame Rosemary Horton

Long-time philanthropist Dame Rosemary Horton has passed away at the age of 83. A passionate fundraiser and campaigner since her forties, Rosie Horton was dedicated to making a positive impact on the world around her.

Early Years

Rosie Horton was born in London in 1938. She grew up in a middle-class family and attended a prestigious girls’ school. After graduating, she worked for a time in the fashion industry before marrying her husband, Henry, and starting a family.

Philanthropic Work

It wasn’t until her forties that Rosie Horton began to get involved in philanthropic work. She started by volunteering at her local hospital, but soon became involved in a number of different causes and organizations.

One of her early campaigns was to raise money for a local hospice. She organized a sponsored walk and raised thousands of pounds for the cause. This success inspired her to continue fundraising and campaigning for other causes that she was passionate about.

Over the years, Rosie Horton became known for her tireless work on behalf of charities and good causes. She was a regular fixture at fundraising events and was always willing to lend a hand wherever she was needed.

Charitable Causes

Rosie Horton supported a wide range of charitable causes over the years. Some of the causes she was most passionate about included:

Cancer research

Hospice care

Children’s charities

Animal welfare

She also supported a number of international aid organizations, and was particularly interested in issues related to poverty and education.

Awards and Recognition

Rosie Horton’s philanthropic work did not go unnoticed. She received a number of awards and honors over the years, including:

An OBE in recognition of her services to charity

Named Philanthropist of the Year by a leading charity organization

Inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame for her contributions to society

Legacy

Rosie Horton’s legacy is one of kindness, generosity, and dedication to improving the world around her. Her tireless work on behalf of charities and good causes has made a real difference in the lives of countless people and animals.

Her family, friends, and colleagues remember her as a warm, compassionate person who always put others first. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on through the many charities and organizations she supported over the years.

Conclusion

The passing of Dame Rosemary Horton is a loss for the philanthropic community and for all those who knew her. Her life and legacy serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the power of kindness, generosity, and dedication to making the world a better place.

News Source : Staff reporters

Source Link :Breast Cancer Foundation patron Dame Rosemary Horton has died/