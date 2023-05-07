Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dan Gilbert’s 26-year-old son passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cleveland Cavaliers mourn the loss of Nick Gilbert, Dan Gilbert’s son

The Cleveland Cavaliers are grieving the loss of Nick Gilbert, the son of the team’s owner Dan Gilbert, who passed away at the age of 26. The news was confirmed through an obituary posted on May 6, leaving the basketball community in shock and sadness.

Cavs dedicate 2022-23 season to Nick with Bow Tie campaign

The Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to dedicate their 2022-23 season to Nick Gilbert with the launch of their Bow Tie campaign. This campaign is aimed at honoring millions of people who have been impacted by neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder that Nick had been battling for most of his life.

Nick had been a constant presence during the Cavs’ draft lotteries, where he was known to bring good luck to the team. In 2011, the Cavs landed the top spot in the draft when they selected Kyrie Irving, and Nick was credited with bringing them good fortune. He was also present during the 2012, 2013, and 2018 drafts, where the team landed top-10 picks.

Nick’s legacy will live on in Cleveland

Nick Gilbert was a beloved figure in the Cleveland community, and his loss has been felt deeply by everyone who knew him. He was known for his love of basketball and his infectious personality, which had a way of lighting up a room.

The Cavaliers organization released a statement expressing their condolences and remembering Nick’s impact on the team and the city:

“The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of Nick Gilbert, who was a beloved member of our family. Nick’s positive energy and passion for basketball were contagious, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We are dedicating our 2022-23 season to Nick with the Bow Tie campaign, which aims to honor his memory and raise awareness for neurofibromatosis. Nick’s legacy will live on in Cleveland, and we will never forget the impact he had on our team and our community.”

Community responds to Nick’s passing

The news of Nick Gilbert’s passing has elicited an outpouring of support and condolences from the Cleveland community. Fans and fellow basketball enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their grief and share fond memories of Nick.

Many have praised Nick for his bravery in the face of his illness, and for the positive impact he had on the team and the city. His infectious smile and upbeat personality were a constant source of inspiration, and he will be deeply missed.

Final thoughts

The loss of Nick Gilbert has left a profound impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the basketball community as a whole. His legacy will live on through the Bow Tie campaign, which will honor his memory and raise awareness for neurofibromatosis.

Nick’s positive energy and passion for basketball were infectious, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : https://www.cleveland19.com

Source Link :Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s son dies at 26/