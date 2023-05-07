Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dan Gilbert’s Son Nick Dies at Age 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert: The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Good-Luck Charm

The world lost a beloved young man on May 6, 2023, when Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away at the age of 26. Nick had been battling neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways throughout the body, for many years. Despite his struggles, Nick was known for his positive attitude and his love for life. He was also known for his signature bow ties, which he wore proudly to represent his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nick first gained national attention in 2011 when he represented the Cavaliers at the NBA Draft Lottery. That year, the Cavaliers were fortunate enough to win the first overall pick, which they used to select Kyrie Irving. Nick’s enthusiastic presence at the lottery drew attention from fans and media alike, and he quickly became known as the team’s good-luck charm.

Over the next several years, Nick continued to represent the Cavaliers at the draft lottery, always wearing his trademark bow ties and bringing joy to those around him. He was a fixture at Cavaliers games and events, and his positive energy and infectious smile endeared him to fans and players alike.

Nick’s battle with neurofibromatosis was not an easy one. He underwent multiple surgeries and spent extended periods of time in the hospital. But despite his struggles, he never lost his love for life or his determination to make a difference in the world. He was a passionate advocate for neurofibromatosis research and a driving force behind the nonprofit organization NF Forward, which funds research into the disorder and raises awareness about its impact.

Nick’s passing is a tragedy for his family, his friends, and the entire Cavaliers community. But his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made during his all-too-short time on this earth. The Cavaliers have dedicated their current season to Nick and to all those affected by neurofibromatosis, and they are wearing bowtie emblems on their warmup jackets in his honor. Broadcasters, coaches, and front office members are also wearing lapel pins of the symbol.

The outpouring of love and support for Nick and his family has been overwhelming. Fans, players, and others in the NBA community have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Nick’s infectious spirit and positive influence. The Cleveland Cavaliers organization has lost a beloved member of their family, but Nick’s legacy will continue to inspire and uplift for years to come.

A funeral service for Nick will be held on May 9 at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with those we love. The world is a little bit dimmer without Nick Gilbert in it, but his light will continue to shine on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Nick. You will be missed.

