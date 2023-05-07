Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dan Gilbert’s Son Succumbs to Neurofibromatosis

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert: The Son of Dan Gilbert and a Cleveland Cavaliers Good Luck Charm

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, the sports world lost a beloved figure in Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Nick passed away at the age of 26 after a long battle with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors on nerve tissues throughout the body.

To many, Nick was known as a good luck charm for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2011, the Cavs secured the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, which they used to select superstar point guard Kyrie Irving. Nick, who was just 14 years old at the time, represented the team at the lottery and became an instant sensation. He charmed viewers with his witty remarks and positive attitude, and his signature bowtie and thick-rimmed glasses quickly became a fixture in Cleveland.

Nick continued to be a beloved figure in the Cavs organization, attending games and events with his family and always bringing a smile to everyone’s face. He graduated from Michigan State University in 2020 with a degree in Hospitality Business, and was poised to begin a career in the hotel industry.

Unfortunately, Nick’s battle with neurofibromatosis progressed rapidly in the past year. He underwent multiple surgeries in 2020, some of which left him in the hospital for over a month. Despite his health struggles, Nick remained positive and determined to make a difference in the world.

In 2017, the Gilbert family established a nonprofit organization called NF Forward, which funds groundbreaking research for neurofibromatosis and related disorders. Nick’s mother, Jennifer Gilbert, serves as the organization’s president and board member. NF Forward has co-funded a number of initiatives, including vision restoration and gene therapy.

Nick’s passing is a devastating loss for his family, friends, and the entire Cleveland community. He will always be remembered for his infectious spirit, his unwavering optimism, and his commitment to making the world a better place. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gilbert family during this difficult time. Nick may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

News Source : GhLinks.com.gh

Source Link :Dan Gilbert son, passed away after suffering from neurofibromatosis » GhLinks.com.gh/