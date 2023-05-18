Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dan Grossi Passes Away in Toronto – Death Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dan Grossi: A Life Well-Lived in Service to His Country and Community

Dan Grossi, a proud member of the United States Navy during World War II, passed away recently. He served his country with distinction and gave his life for the United States of America. Dan was more than a veteran; he was also a dedicated member of his community and a loving father and husband. This article celebrates his life and legacy.

A Life of Service

Dan Grossi was more than a veteran; he was a man who dedicated his life to serving others. He was a founder member of the Brotherhood of the Grape, which was a fraternal organization that supported Italian-American culture and heritage. He was also a member of the I.S.D.A. and the Weirtonian Lodge, which were both organizations that supported Italian-American communities.

Dan was also an active member of his local church, St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church. He believed in serving others and giving back to his community. He was also a member of the Toastmasters Club, which helped him develop his public speaking skills.

Working Life

Dan worked at Weirton Steel for 34 years as an electrician. He was a dedicated employee who believed in the importance of hard work and loyalty. When he retired from Weirton Steel, he worked for the Hancock County Circuit Court for 26 years. During this time, he also managed the A & W Root Beer Stand in Weirton for ten years. His work ethic and dedication to service were evident in all aspects of his life.

Family Life

Dan married Dolores McGaughey Grossi on November 10, 1951. They had six children together, two sons and four daughters. Dan was a devoted father who loved spending time with his family. He instilled in his children the importance of hard work, education, and service to others. His family was the center of his life, and he was a loving husband and father until the end.

Celebrating His Life

Dan’s life was a testament to the importance of service, hard work, and family. He was a man who believed in giving back to his community and serving his country. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family will have the opportunity to pay their respects at the Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home in Weirton. The visitation is scheduled to take place on Thursday from three in the afternoon until eight o’clock in the evening. Dan’s surviving spouse is Dolores McGaughey Grossi of Weirton, West Virginia. He is also survived by his two sons, Dan Grossi of Weirton, West Virginia, and Rich and Maria Grossi of Paris, Pennsylvania; his four daughters, Maria and David Robertson of Presto, Pennsylvania, Mary Ann and Doug Wells, Kathleen Grossi, and Dana and Ken Bailey all of Weirton; his brother, John T. Grossi.

Dan Grossi’s legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched and the example he set. He was a man who believed in the importance of service to others and lived his life accordingly. We honor his memory and celebrate his life.

