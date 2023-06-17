Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dana Hyde: Politician’s Wiki, Bio, Age, Death, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Life and Background

Dana Hyde was born in 1968 in Oregon, USA to an American couple. Her exact date of birth is unknown and has not been revealed in the media. Furthermore, we don’t have much information about her parents either. Currently, Dana is married to her husband, Jonathan, and they have two children – both boys. The names and ages of her children have been kept private to respect their privacy.

Education

Dana was a very intelligent child from an early age. She completed her high school graduation with distinction at the age of 16 and went on to study political science at the University of California, Los Angeles. Later, she completed her law degree at Georgetown Law School.

Career

Dana Hyde had a successful career as a solicitor and worked in London as a member of the WilmerHale International Arbitration Group. She also worked in Washington DC as a litigation associate and served as an advisor to the 9/11 Commission. Furthermore, she also investigated and advised the federal departments of defense and aviation. Later, she was appointed CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the United States of America and worked as a part-time consultant at Aspen University.

Plane Crash and Death

In March 2023, Dana Hyde was traveling with her husband and a son when their plane hit a big storm over New England. The FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate, but it was reported that the plane was diverted to the Airport in Connecticut because of severe turbulence. After the chaos passed, passengers were taken to the hospital for examination. Dana Hyde was declared dead after suffering from internal trauma and bleeding.

Net Worth

After some estimates and approximations, it is believed that Dana Hyde’s net worth was around $5 million.

Lesser Known Facts

Dana Hyde had more than three decades of experience in her career.

She had two sons and one of her sons was rescued from the storm.

Hyde was also an Associate Director at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

She died at the age of 55.

FAQs

Who is Dana Hyde?

Dana Hyde was a political figure. How old was she?

She was 55 years old. What caused her death?

She died in a plane crash due to severe turbulence. Was she married? Yes, she was married to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan.

