Dead – Death – Obituary News : Danapur auto-driver shot dead in Patna

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Unidentified Criminals Shoot Auto-Driver Dead in Patna

Patna was left reeling on Saturday morning when unidentified criminals entered the house of an auto-driver and shot him dead in the Janakdhari Lal road area under Danapur police station. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many expressing their outrage and concern over the safety of residents.

The Incident

The victim, identified as Akhtar Khan alia Kumkum (50), was shot dead by the criminals who then fled the scene waving their weapons in the air. The police were informed of the incident by locals, and a team was dispatched to the area to investigate.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the victim’s body and sent it to the Danapur sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. The police have not yet identified any suspects in the case and are still investigating the matter.

The Victim

Akhtar Khan, also known as Kumkum, was an auto-driver who used to rent out his auto to others. At the time of the incident, no one was present in the house, as his wife and children had gone to New Delhi. The family has been informed of his tragic death.

The Community Reacts

The shocking incident has left the community in a state of shock and disbelief. Many have expressed their outrage over the increasing number of such incidents in the city. There have been growing concerns over the rising crime rate in the city, with many calling for more police personnel to be deployed to ensure the safety of residents.

The incident has also led to a sense of fear among the residents, with many worried about their safety. The police have assured the community that they will do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently trying to identify the suspects. They have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and provide them with any relevant information that can help with the investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better security measures in the city. The police have assured the community that they will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the residents.

Conclusion

The shooting of Akhtar Khan has left the community in a state of shock and disbelief. The incident has highlighted the need for better security measures in the city, and many are calling for more police personnel to be deployed to ensure the safety of residents.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently trying to identify the suspects. They have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and provide them with any relevant information that can help with the investigation.

It is essential that the authorities take swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The safety of the residents must be a top priority, and the authorities must do everything in their power to ensure their safety.

Danapur Auto-driver Murder Patna Auto-driver Killing Bihar Auto-driver Homicide Danapur Police Investigation Patna Roadside Crime Incidents

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Auto-driver shot dead at Danapur | Patna News/