Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Dangers of Hot Cars: 8 Child Deaths in Extreme Heat”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Preventing Tragedies: Kids and Cars Raising Awareness on Hot Car Deaths

The Risks of Hot Cars

Eight children in the United States have already lost their lives this year due to hot cars. To prevent this tragedy from happening again, nonprofit organization Kids and Cars is raising awareness about the dangers children face when left alone in hot cars. KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes sat down with Amber Rollins from Kids and Cars to discuss the risks of hot cars and how to prevent hot car deaths.

Importance of Discussing Hot Cars and Children

With the current record-breaking heatwave, discussing hot cars and children is more important than ever. According to Rollins, this time of year sees a spike in hot car fatalities, making it crucial for families to be extra vigilant.

Tips for Parents and Caregivers

Hot car deaths can happen to anyone, regardless of their parenting skills or level of education. To prevent this tragedy from occurring, Kids and Cars recommends following their “look before you lock” safety checklist. One tip is to keep a stuffed animal or reminder item in the backseat and bring it up to the front seat as a visual cue that the child is with you. This reminder item can help prevent hot car deaths as historical data shows that these fatalities were virtually nonexistent when children were riding in the front seat.

Children Climbing into Hot Cars

Contrary to popular belief, hot car deaths are not always caused by parents or caregivers forgetting their child in the car. According to Rollins, about 25% of hot car deaths occur when a child climbs into a car on their own, with about 68% of those being little boys. It is important for families to be aware of this fact and take extra precautions to prevent children from entering hot cars.

Mandatory Technology for Hot Cars

While there is currently no safety standard for hot car technology, Kids and Cars lobbied for a law that will require an occupant detection system in all new cars. This safety standard is expected to be issued in November of this year. While technology can be helpful, it is not a replacement for taking safeguards to prevent hot car deaths. Rollins recommended the evenflo SensorSafe device that connects to Bluetooth on your phone and alerts you if the device is still closed on a car seat if you’ve walked away.

Conclusion

Hot car deaths are preventable, and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that children are safe. By following the tips provided by Kids and Cars and being aware of the risks, we can all work together to prevent hot car deaths and protect our children.

Heat stroke in cars Child safety in hot cars Preventing hot car deaths Risks of leaving children in hot cars Awareness of hot car dangers

News Source : Erica Brennes

Source Link :Hot car death dangers in extreme heat, 8 children have died so far this year/