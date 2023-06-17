Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Anti-War Activist, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Military Analyst and Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dies at 92

Former military analyst and anti-war activist Daniel Ellsberg passed away at the age of 92 from pancreatic cancer. Ellsberg is best known for leaking the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times in 1971. The documents revealed the US government’s systemic deception about the Vietnam War and contributed to growing distrust of the federal government. Ellsberg faced charges under the Espionage Act and initially faced 115 years in prison. However, a mistrial was declared after it was revealed that the Nixon administration wiretapped his conversations.

Ellsberg’s Life and Legacy

Daniel Ellsberg was born on April 7, 1931, in Chicago. After serving in the Marine Corps, he returned to Harvard to work on his dissertation in game theory before joining the RAND Corporation to work on nuclear war strategy. In 1964, he joined the assistant secretary of defense for International Security Affairs and worked directly on Vietnam policy. However, he became disillusioned with US involvement in the war and leaked the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times in 1971.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers had a significant impact on the anti-war movement and contributed to growing distrust of the federal government. He was a staunch critic of American intervention and nuclear war, conducting lectures, making media appearances, and frequently protesting, which led to arrests. Ellsberg also supported other whistleblowers, such as Chelsea Manning, who leaked information about the Iraq War to WikiLeaks.

Ellsberg’s Reflections on his Life

In a letter to his friends that he shared on social media in March, Ellsberg reflected on his decision to leak the Pentagon Papers. He wrote, “When I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969, I had every reason to think I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars. It was a fate I would gladly have accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed (and was). Yet in the end, that action—in ways I could not have foreseen, due to Nixon’s illegal responses—did have an impact on shortening the war.”

Ellsberg’s Impact on Transparency and Whistleblowing

Ellsberg’s legacy is that of a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller who believed in peace and transparency. He co-founded the Freedom of the Press Foundation and openly supported the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade last year. Ellsberg believed that leaks were the “lifeline of a republic” and that transparency was essential to holding those in power accountable. His impact on transparency and whistleblowing will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Ellsberg’s Survivors and Memorial Plans

Daniel Ellsberg is survived by his wife, Patricia, his children Robert, Mary, and Michael, five grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. A public memorial for Ellsberg will be planned in the coming months.

News Source : Kaanita Iyer

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers leaker and anti-war activist, dies at 92/