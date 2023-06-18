Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Leaker of Pentagon Papers, Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Man Who Exposed Government Deception

Daniel Ellsberg, the U.S. military analyst who leaked the classified “Pentagon Papers,” died on Friday at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s change of heart on the Vietnam War led him to leak the papers, revealing U.S. government deception about the war and setting off a major freedom-of-the-press battle.

The Early Years

Daniel Ellsberg had an impressive resume. He earned three degrees from Harvard, served in the Marine Corps, and worked at the Pentagon and the RAND Corporation, the influential policy research think tank. He was a dedicated Cold War warrior and hawk on Vietnam at the time. But Ellsberg, in his 2003 book, “Secrets: A Memoir of Vietnam and the Pentagon Papers,” said he was only one week into a two-year tour of duty in Saigon when he realized the United States was in a war it would not win.

The Pentagon Papers

Meanwhile, at the behest of Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, Pentagon officials had secretly been putting together a 7,000-page report covering U.S. involvement in Vietnam from 1945 through 1967. When it was finished in 1969, two of the 15 published copies went to the RAND Corporation, where Ellsberg was once again working.

With his new perspective on the war, Ellsberg started attending peace rallies. He said he was inspired to copy the “Pentagon Papers” after hearing an anti-war protester say he was looking forward to going to prison for resisting the draft. Ellsberg began sneaking the top-secret study out of the RAND office and copying it at night on a rented Xerox machine – using his 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter as helpers. He took the documents with him when he moved to Boston for a job at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ended up sitting on them for a year and a half before passing pages to the New York Times.

The Fallout

The Times ran its first installment of the “Pentagon Papers” on June 13, 1971, and the administration of President Richard Nixon moved quickly to get a judge to stop further publication. Nixon’s claim of executive authority and invocation of the Espionage Act set off a freedom-of-the-press fight over the extreme censorship of prior restraint.

Ellsberg’s next move was to give the “Pentagon Papers” to the Washington Post and more than a dozen other newspapers. In New York Times v. U.S., the Supreme Court ruled less than three weeks after first publication that the press had the right to publish the papers, and the Times resumed doing so.

The study said the U.S. officials had concluded that the war probably could not be won and that President John F. Kennedy approved of plans for a coup to overthrow the South Vietnamese leader. It also said Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, had plans to expand the war, including bombing in North Vietnam, despite saying during the 1964 campaign that he would not. The papers also revealed the secret U.S. bombing in Cambodia and Laos and that casualty figures were higher than reported.

The Times never said who leaked the papers, but the FBI quickly figured it out. Ellsberg remained underground for about two weeks before surrendering in Boston. He would say that he regretted not leaking the papers sooner.

Later Years and Legacy

Even though the “Pentagon Papers” did not cover Nixon’s handling of Vietnam, the White House’s “plumbers” unit, which would later pull off the Watergate break-in that led to Nixon’s downfall, was ordered to stop further leaks and discredit Ellsberg.

In his later years, Ellsberg became an advocate for whistleblowers and leakers and his “Pentagon Papers” leak was portrayed in the 2017 movie “The Post.” He was a writer and lecturer in the campaign for government transparency and against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Ellsberg said Snowden, a contractor for the National Security Agency who gave journalists thousands of classified documents on government information-gathering before fleeing the country, had done nothing wrong. He also said he considered Army Private Chelsea Manning a hero for turning over a trove of government files to WikiLeaks.

Daniel Ellsberg was a hero who exposed government deception and fought for transparency. His legacy will continue to inspire those who believe in the power of truth and the importance of holding those in power accountable.

News Source : Marianas Variety News & Views

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked ‘Pentagon Papers,’ dies at 92 | National/