Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Leaker of Vietnam War Secrets, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, Who Leaked Pentagon Papers Exposing Vietnam War Secrets, Dies At 92

The world has lost Daniel Ellsberg, a former US military analyst who became one of the most famous whistleblowers in world politics when he leaked the Pentagon Papers, exposing US government knowledge of the futility of the Vietnam war. Ellsberg passed away on Friday at his home in Kensington, California, at the age of 92. His family announced that his cause of death was pancreatic cancer, and he was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.

The Pentagon Papers

The Pentagon Papers had been commissioned in 1967 by then-Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, a leading public advocate of the war who wanted to leave behind a comprehensive history of the U.S. and Vietnam and to help his successors avoid the kinds of mistakes he would only admit to long after. The papers covered more than 20 years, from France’s failed efforts at colonization in the 1940s and 1950s to the growing involvement of the U.S., including the bombing raids and deployment of hundreds of thousands of ground troops during Lyndon Johnson’s administration.

Ellsberg was among those asked to work on the study, focusing on 1961, when the newly-elected President John F. Kennedy began adding advisers and support units. The Pentagon Papers were first published in The New York Times in June 1971, with The Washington Post, The Associated Press and more than a dozen others following. They documented that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson vowed he wouldn’t.

The Pentagon Papers covered US policy in Vietnam between 1945 and 1967 and showed that successive administrations were aware the US could not win. By the end of the war in 1975, more than 58,000 Americans were dead and 304,000 were wounded. Nearly 250,000 South Vietnamese soldiers were killed, as were about 1 million North Vietnamese soldiers and Viet Cong guerillas and more than 2 million civilians in North and South Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Ellsberg’s Life

Daniel Ellsberg was born in Chicago on 7 April 1931, and he was educated at Harvard and Cambridge, completing his PhD after serving as a marine. After the end of the Vietnam war, he became by his own description “a lecturer, scholar, writer and activist on the dangers of the nuclear era, wrongful US interventions and the urgent need for patriotic whistleblowing”.

In recent years, he publicly supported Chelsea Manning, the US soldier who leaked records of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, who published Manning’s leaks, and Edward Snowden, who leaked records concerning surveillance by the National Security Agency. Ellsberg served in the US Marine Corps in the 1950s but went to Vietnam in the mid-60s as a civilian analyst for the defense department, conducting a study of counter-insurgency tactics. When he leaked the Pentagon Papers, he was working for the Rand Corporation.

Ellsberg is survived by his second wife, the journalist Patricia Marx, and three children, two from his first marriage. He and Marx wedded in 1970, the year before the Pentagon Papers were made public.

The Most Dangerous Man in America

Ellsberg’s 1971 Pentagon Papers leak led to him being dubbed “the most dangerous man in America”. It led to a Supreme Court case as the Nixon administration tried to block publication in the New York Times. Ellsberg’s brave actions forever changed the way whistleblowers were viewed and protected under the law. His legacy will continue to inspire those who believe in the power of truth and transparency in government.

Thank you, Daniel Ellsberg, for your service to our country and for your unwavering commitment to exposing the truth.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Government Accountability Whistleblower National Security Agency

News Source : India.com News Desk

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, Who Leaked Pentagon Papers Exposing Vietnam War Secrets, Dies At 92/