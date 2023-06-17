Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg: Life, Career, and Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Exposed the Truth About the Vietnam War

The world lost a hero on June 15, 2023, when 92-year-old Daniel Ellsberg passed away at his home in Kensington, California. Ellsberg was a former military analyst who became known as the “most dangerous man in America” after leaking the Pentagon Papers to the press in 1971. His courageous act exposed the extent of the US government’s involvement in the Vietnam War, which had been kept secret from the American people for years.

Ellsberg was born on April 7, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan, in a family that practiced Christian Science. Ellsberg’s life was marked by tragedy at an early age when his mother and sister died in a car accident in 1946. This experience had a profound impact on him and would later shape his views on war and peace.

After graduating from Harvard University with a degree in economics in 1952, Ellsberg joined the Marines. He was discharged as a first lieutenant and returned to Harvard to earn his Ph.D. in economics. In 1964, he began working for the Pentagon, where he was tasked with analyzing the war in Vietnam.

It was during his time at the Pentagon that Ellsberg became disillusioned with the war. He realized that the US government was lying to the American people about the progress of the war and the chances of winning it. He also discovered that the government had been secretly escalating the war, despite publicly claiming to be seeking peace.

In 1969, Ellsberg and his colleague Anthony Russo secretly copied a 7,000-page document known as the Pentagon Papers. The document detailed the government’s knowledge that the war was unwinnable and the extent of its deception of the American people. Ellsberg leaked the papers to the New York Times, which published them in a series of articles that shocked the nation and led to a legal battle over press freedom.

Ellsberg’s act of whistleblowing was a bold and risky move. He faced charges of espionage and theft of government property, which could have resulted in a sentence of up to 115 years in prison. He became a symbol of resistance to the war and a hero to many who opposed it.

Ellsberg’s legacy extends far beyond his role in exposing the Vietnam War. He continued to be an outspoken activist for peace and social justice throughout his life. He was a vocal opponent of the Iraq War and a supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who faced similar charges of espionage and theft of government property for leaking classified documents.

Ellsberg’s death is a reminder of the importance of whistleblowers in holding governments accountable and exposing the truth. His courage and integrity will continue to inspire future generations to fight for a more just and peaceful world. As he once said, “I have never regretted my role in the Pentagon Papers. I think that it helped end the war and prevented others.”

Rest in peace, Daniel Ellsberg. Your legacy will live on.

Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Vietnam War Government secrecy Rand Corporation

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Who was Daniel Ellsberg, Cause of death, net worth, age, relationship, career, family and more | TG Time/