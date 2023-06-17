Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers leaker, dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg: Whistleblower of the Pentagon Papers

The world has lost a great hero of transparency and truth. Daniel Ellsberg, the man who blew the whistle on the US government’s lies about the Vietnam War, passed away on December 27, 2021 at the age of 92. Ellsberg was a former military analyst who risked his career and freedom to expose the truth about the war, which had been kept hidden from the American public and the world.

The Pentagon Papers

In 1971, Ellsberg leaked a top-secret government report known as the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times and other newspapers. The report revealed that the US government had been lying to the public about the war for years, and that the war was unwinnable. The Pentagon Papers also showed that the government had secretly expanded the war into Laos and Cambodia, and that they had been bombing those countries without the knowledge or consent of Congress.

Ellsberg knew that leaking the Pentagon Papers was a risky move. He faced the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison if he was caught. However, he felt it was his duty to inform the American people about the truth of the war. He believed that the government had betrayed the public’s trust and that the only way to hold them accountable was to expose their lies.

The Consequences

Ellsberg’s leak of the Pentagon Papers had significant consequences. The Nixon administration tried to stop the publication of the papers by getting a court injunction, but the Supreme Court eventually ruled that the newspapers had the right to publish them. The release of the Pentagon Papers also led to increased public opposition to the war and helped bring about the end of US involvement in Vietnam.

Ellsberg faced charges of espionage and theft of government property for leaking the papers. However, the charges were eventually dropped when it was revealed that the Nixon administration had engaged in illegal wiretapping and burglary in an attempt to discredit Ellsberg.

The Legacy

Ellsberg’s actions as a whistleblower inspired others to come forward with information that they felt was in the public interest. His courage and dedication to the truth helped to shape public opinion on the Vietnam War and helped to expose the corruption and deception within the US government.

Ellsberg remained a vocal critic of US foreign policy and continued to speak out against government secrecy and the abuse of power. He was a strong advocate for freedom of the press and for the right of whistleblowers to expose wrongdoing without fear of retaliation.

The End of an Era

Ellsberg’s passing marks the end of an era in American history. He was a symbol of resistance against government lies and corruption, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of whistleblowers and truth-seekers. His courage and dedication to the truth will be remembered as an example of what it means to be a true patriot.

As we mourn the loss of Daniel Ellsberg, we must also remember his message. We must remain vigilant against government deception and hold those in power accountable for their actions. We must continue to fight for transparency and truth, and we must never forget the sacrifices made by whistleblowers like Daniel Ellsberg.

Rest in peace, Daniel Ellsberg. Your legacy will live on.

Daniel Ellsberg Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Classified documents Vietnam War

News Source : skynews

Source Link :Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg passes away at 92/