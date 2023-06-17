Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers Leaker, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Passes Away at 89

Daniel Ellsberg, the famed whistleblower who leaked classified information known as the “Pentagon Papers” during the Vietnam War, passed away at his home in Kensington, California, at the age of 89. His son, Robert Ellsberg, confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that his father died peacefully on June 16 at 1:24 a.m. after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer four months prior. Surrounded by his family, he experienced no pain in his final moments.

Daniel Ellsberg’s disclosure of the Pentagon Papers had significant ramifications, particularly in relation to press freedoms and the subsequent Watergate scandal. The leaked documents prompted the Supreme Court to rule in favor of press freedom, angering the Nixon administration. This decision subsequently led to a series of White House-directed burglaries and “dirty tricks,” culminating in the Watergate scandal.

In March, Ellsberg had informed his friends and supporters via email that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had chosen not to undergo chemotherapy. He expressed his intention to utilize his remaining time to give talks and interviews on various topics, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the dangers of nuclear war, and the importance of First Amendment protections.

Daniel Ellsberg’s path towards becoming a peace activist was unexpected, considering his background. He held a PhD in economics from Harvard and had served in the Marine Corps after college. Initially embracing a fervent anti-communist stance, he worked in various positions at the Defense Department, the Rand Corp. as a military analyst, and as a consultant for the State Department. However, his experiences in Vietnam, where he assessed counterinsurgency efforts, led him to become disillusioned with the war. Concluding that success was unattainable, he shifted his focus towards advocacy.

His most notable act of defiance occurred in 1971 when he leaked the Pentagon Papers, an act that earned him the private label of “the most dangerous man in America” by Henry Kissinger, President Nixon’s national security adviser. Throughout his life, Ellsberg championed press freedoms and actively participated in the anti-nuclear movement, leaving a lasting impact on both spheres.

Daniel Ellsberg’s passing marks the end of an era for whistleblowers and activists fighting for transparency and social change. His courageous actions and unwavering commitment to shedding light on government secrets have left an indelible mark on American history.

News Source : Sentinel Digital Desk

Source Link :Pentagon Papers Leaker Daniel Ellsberg Dies at 92/