Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers leaker, dies at 92

The legacy of Daniel Ellsberg, the renowned whistleblower and ex-Marine who exposed the U.S. government’s long-standing doubts and deception regarding the Vietnam War through the release of the Pentagon Papers, is one that will continue to inspire future generations. Ellsberg’s actions led to President Richard Nixon’s retaliatory measures, ultimately contributing to his resignation. Ellsberg passed away on Friday morning, as confirmed by a letter from his family released by spokeswoman Julia Pacetti. Ellsberg had previously announced in February that he was suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer.

Ellsberg held a prominent position within the government-military circle and was recognized for his contributions as a private and government consultant on Vietnam during the 1960s. He risked his life on the battlefield and earned the highest security clearances, gaining the trust of officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations. However, like many Americans, including those in government, he had become disillusioned with the Vietnam War and no longer believed the government’s assertions that the war was winnable or that a North Vietnamese victory would lead to the spread of communism in the region.

In the early 1970s, Ellsberg disclosed that he was the source behind the remarkable media reports on the 7,000-page Defense Department study of the U.S. involvement in Indochina, known as the Pentagon Papers. The papers revealed that the U.S. had secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, plotted to send American soldiers to Vietnam despite President Johnson’s vow that he would not do so, and defied a 1954 settlement that prohibited foreign military presence in Vietnam. The release of the papers has been viewed by many as a condemnation not only of a specific president or political party, but of an entire era of political leadership.

The identity of the leaker had the entire nation guessing, and one of the obvious suspects was Ellsberg. This was due to his access to the papers and his public denouncement of the war in the preceding two years. Amidst the FBI’s relentless pursuit, Ellsberg surrendered himself to the authorities in Boston, earning the admiration of the anti-war movement and the scorn of the war’s advocates. National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger, who was once on friendly terms with Ellsberg, branded him as the “most dangerous man in America.”

In a landmark ruling on June 30, 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 in favor of newspapers that had published classified documents known as the Pentagon Papers. The Nixon administration had attempted to prevent further publication, citing concerns that the papers would jeopardize national security. However, the court’s decision rejected this argument and established an important precedent in support of the First Amendment’s protection of freedom of the press.

Ellsberg’s legacy extends far beyond his role as a whistleblower. He symbolized the decline of American idealism in foreign policy during that era and represented the shift away from the post-World War II agreement that advocated for the global opposition of communism, whether it was real or perceived. He was a true embodiment of an individual with a conscience, who followed his own moral compass, even if it meant sacrificing his own freedom.

The release of the Pentagon Papers had a profound impact on American society and the government’s role in the Vietnam War. It also raised questions about the viability of South Vietnam’s government and McNamara’s admission of errors. However, it also highlighted the dangers of sifting through a decade’s worth of United States foreign and domestic policy. Ellsberg’s legacy reminds us of the importance of transparency, accountability, and the protection of freedom of the press.

In conclusion, Daniel Ellsberg was a remarkable individual whose actions changed the course of history. His bravery and moral courage will continue to inspire future generations to speak truth to power, even in the face of great personal risk. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency, accountability, and the protection of freedom of the press in a democracy.

