Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers leaker, dies at 92

Remembering Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Changed History

On Friday, Daniel Ellsberg, a legendary whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers, passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s courageous act of defiance in revealing the government’s doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that ultimately led to his resignation. Ellsberg was a well-placed member of the government-military elite and a Harvard graduate who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s. Despite receiving the highest security clearances and being trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations, Ellsberg turned against the prolonged war in Vietnam, the government’s claims that the battle was winnable, and the belief that a victory for the North Vietnamese over the U.S.-backed South would lead to the spread of communism throughout the region.

Ellsberg embodied the individual of conscience, who answered only to his sense of right and wrong, even if the price was his own freedom. He was highly intelligent, obsessively curious, and profoundly sensitive, a born proselytizer who “saw political events in terms of moral absolutes” and demanded consequences for abuses of power. As much as anyone, Ellsberg also embodied the fall of American idealism in foreign policy in the 1960s and 1970s and the upending of the post-World War II consensus that Communism, real or suspected, should be opposed worldwide.

The Pentagon Papers had been commissioned in 1967 by then-Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, a leading public advocate of the war who wanted to leave behind a comprehensive history of the U.S. and Vietnam and to help his successors avoid the kinds of mistakes he would only admit to long after. The papers covered more than 20 years, from France’s failed efforts at colonization in the 1940s and 1950s to the growing involvement of the U.S., including the bombing raids and deployment of hundreds of thousands of ground troops during Lyndon Johnson’s administration. Ellsberg was among those asked to work on the study, focusing on 1961, when the newly-elected President John F. Kennedy began adding advisers and support units.

First published in The New York Times in June 1971, with The Washington Post, The Associated Press, and more than a dozen others following, the classified papers documented that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson vowed he wouldn’t.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers had far-reaching consequences. The Nixon administration took extreme measures against him, including breaking into his psychiatrist’s office in an attempt to discredit him. The case eventually led to the landmark Supreme Court decision, New York Times Co. v. United States, which affirmed the First Amendment’s protection of the press and their right to publish classified information.

Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower and advocate for transparency and accountability has continued to inspire others to speak truth to power. In recent years, he has been a vocal critic of government surveillance and has expressed support for whistleblowers like Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning.

In his later years, Ellsberg remained committed to his activism and was arrested multiple times for peaceful protests against war and nuclear weapons. He continued to speak out against government secrecy and encouraged others to do the same. His passing is a significant loss for those who value the importance of transparency and the role of whistleblowers in holding those in power accountable.

Daniel Ellsberg’s life and legacy serve as a reminder of the power of individual conscience and the importance of speaking truth to power, even in the face of great personal risk. His contributions to the fight for transparency and accountability will not be forgotten, and his example will continue to inspire future generations of activists, journalists, and whistleblowers.

News Source : USA TODAY

Source Link :Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92/