Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers leaker, passes away at 92

Daniel Ellsberg: The Man Who Risked Everything for the Truth

Daniel Ellsberg, the former US military analyst, who leaked the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971, has died at the age of 92. His revelations about the Vietnam War, which exposed the lies and cover-ups of the US government, sparked a national crisis and had a profound impact on American society.

Ellsberg was born in Chicago in 1931 and grew up in Detroit. He attended Harvard University, where he earned a PhD in economics. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957 and later worked for the RAND Corporation, a think tank that advised the US government on military strategy.

In 1964, Ellsberg was sent to Vietnam as a civilian advisor to the US government. There, he witnessed first-hand the brutality and futility of the war. He saw how the US government was lying to the American people about the progress of the war and the number of casualties.

Ellsberg became disillusioned with the war and decided to do something about it. He began secretly photocopying classified documents that detailed the US government’s involvement in the war, including the decision to escalate the conflict and the secret bombing of Cambodia.

In 1971, Ellsberg leaked the documents, which became known as the Pentagon Papers, to the New York Times and other newspapers. The papers revealed that the US government had lied to the American people about the war and that the government had known for years that the war was unwinnable.

The release of the Pentagon Papers caused a national crisis. The Nixon administration tried to stop the publication of the papers, arguing that they contained classified information that could harm national security. The Supreme Court eventually ruled in favor of the newspapers, saying that the government could not censor the press.

Ellsberg was charged with theft and espionage, but the case was dismissed due to government misconduct. The release of the Pentagon Papers had a profound impact on American society. It led to increased opposition to the war and a loss of faith in the government. It also helped to expose the corruption and abuses of power that were rampant in the Nixon administration.

Ellsberg’s actions were courageous and selfless. He risked his own freedom to expose the truth and to hold the government accountable. His legacy will be remembered as a shining example of the power of whistleblowers to expose corruption and injustice.

In his later years, Ellsberg continued to speak out on issues of war and peace. He was a fierce critic of US foreign policy and an advocate for nuclear disarmament. He remained committed to the principles of transparency and accountability, and he continued to inspire others to speak truth to power.

Ellsberg’s death is a loss to the world. He was a true American hero, who risked everything to do what he believed was right. His legacy will be remembered as a beacon of hope for future generations who seek to hold their governments accountable and to fight for justice and peace.

News Source : LiveTube Newsdesk

Source Link :LiveTube News | Video: Daniel Ellsberg, leaker of the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/