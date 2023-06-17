Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower, dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistle-Blower Who Exposed Government Deception

The world has lost one of the most renowned whistle-blowers in the history of the United States. Daniel Ellsberg, the former U.S. military analyst, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of courage and transparency.

Ellsberg was once dubbed “the most dangerous man in America” by top U.S. official Henry Kissinger. He set off a major freedom-of-the-press battle in the 1970s when he leaked the “Pentagon Papers,” a top-secret report that covered U.S. involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967.

At the height of the Vietnam War, Ellsberg worked at influential policy think tank the RAND corporation. The Pentagon sent two copies of the top-secret report to the RAND office. Ellsberg snuck the papers out of the office, copied them, and eventually shared them with the media.

The papers revealed that U.S. officials had concluded that the ongoing Vietnam War couldn’t be won, and President John F. Kennedy had approved a coup to overthrow the South Vietnamese leader. It also showed that President Lyndon Johnson had plans to expand an aerial bombing campaign, despite saying he wouldn’t while running for office. The papers also revealed secret U.S. bombing in Cambodia and Laos, and that casualty figures were higher than reported.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the papers led to a high-profile First Amendment fight between the New York Times and the Nixon administration. The administration invoked the Espionage Act to block the publication of the papers. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of freedom of the press.

Ellsberg and a RAND colleague were eventually charged with espionage, theft, and conspiracy. However, the judge threw out the case due to government misconduct, after it emerged that the White House had ordered a burglary at Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office to search for evidence.

Ellsberg’s actions changed the course of history and exposed government deception, but they also came at a great personal cost. He faced decades of legal battles and threats to his safety, and he was often ostracized by the government and the public.

In his later years, Ellsberg became a writer and lecturer, campaigning for government transparency. He believed that the public had a right to know what their government was doing in their name, and he continued to speak out against government secrecy and corruption.

Ellsberg’s passing is a reminder of the importance of whistle-blowers and their role in holding those in power accountable. They risk everything to expose the truth, and their actions often come at a great personal cost. However, their courage and determination can change the course of history and inspire future generations to fight for transparency and justice.

The once-top-secret papers that Ellsberg had leaked can now be read online on the National Archives website. They serve as a testament to Ellsberg’s bravery and the power of whistle-blowers to expose government deception and hold those in power accountable.

News Source : Reuters Videos

Source Link :Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92/