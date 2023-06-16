Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers Whistleblower, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the famed whistleblower who exposed the lies and atrocities of the Vietnam War, passed away on Friday at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s courageous act of leaking the Pentagon Papers, which detailed the government’s secret campaign of deception and violence in Vietnam, was a turning point in American history. He showed us how the government could lie to its citizens and manipulate public opinion to justify a disastrous war that claimed the lives of millions of people.

Ellsberg’s story is a reminder of the importance of whistleblowers and the role they play in holding those in power accountable. He risked his life and freedom to expose the truth, and his actions inspired countless others to do the same. His legacy is a reminder that we must always be vigilant in the face of government lies and propaganda and that speaking truth to power is essential to preserving democracy.

Ellsberg’s courage and integrity were evident not only in his decision to leak the Pentagon Papers but also in his decision to stay and fight the charges against him. He faced charges of theft, conspiracy, and violations of the Espionage Act, which carries a potential sentence of life in prison. Rather than flee the country or seek a plea deal, he chose to stand trial and defend himself in court.

The trial was a circus, with the government engaging in all manner of illegal and unethical behavior to try to convict Ellsberg. However, the judge declared a mistrial, citing “governmental misconduct so severe as to ‘offend the sense of justice.'” Ellsberg’s bravery and determination in the face of such adversity are a testament to his character and his commitment to the truth.

Ellsberg’s legacy lives on today, as the fight for government transparency and accountability continues. We are still grappling with the consequences of the lies and crimes that he exposed, from the ongoing war in Afghanistan to the authoritarian tendencies of some of our leaders. It is up to us to continue the work that he started, to hold those in power accountable, and to never forget the importance of speaking truth to power.

In the end, Ellsberg’s life was a testament to the power of one person to make a difference. He showed us that we can all make a difference, that we can all stand up for what is right, and that we can all fight for a better world. His legacy is a call to action for all of us, to never forget the lessons of the past and to continue the fight for a more just and equitable future.

As we say goodbye to Daniel Ellsberg, let us remember his courage, his integrity, and his commitment to the truth. Let us honor his legacy by continuing the fight for transparency, accountability, and justice. And let us never forget that one person can make a difference, and that we all have the power to change the world.

