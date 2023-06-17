Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Vietnam War-era whistleblower, dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Man Who Leaked the Pentagon Papers

Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who famously leaked classified documents about the Vietnam War known as the Pentagon Papers, passed away on April 7, 2021, at the age of 92. His family announced that he died at his home in California after being diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

The Pentagon Papers

The Pentagon Papers were a set of documents commissioned by then-defense secretary Robert McNamara in 1967, which covered the US involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967. The papers were leaked to the media in 1971, revealing the long-held doubts and deceit of the US government about the war. They were first published by The New York Times, and later by other newspapers.

Daniel Ellsberg, who had been a long-time supporter of the Vietnam War, had a change of heart and went on to denounce it publicly. He secretly gave the papers to the media in hopes of expediting the end of the conflict. However, his identity became a national guessing game, and he turned himself in to authorities in Boston, becoming a hero to the anti-war movement and a traitor to the war’s supporters.

The Nixon Administration’s Response

The Nixon administration, led by President Richard Nixon and his national security adviser Henry Kissinger, launched a smear campaign against Ellsberg, calling him “the most dangerous man in America who must be stopped at all costs.” They tried to block further publication of the papers, citing national security concerns, but the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the newspapers in a landmark case in 1971.

Ellsberg’s leak of the Pentagon Papers was one of the most significant leaks in history, long before WikiLeaks or Edward Snowden. The documents revealed the US government’s doubts and lies about the Vietnam War, sparking a furious reaction by Nixon and his administration.

Advocating for Government Transparency

In his later years, Ellsberg became an advocate for government transparency. He defended Edward Snowden, who leaked classified documents about government information-gathering, and considered Chelsea Manning, who turned over a trove of government files to WikiLeaks, a hero.

Daniel Ellsberg was a man of conviction, who risked his freedom to expose the truth about the Vietnam War. His legacy as a whistleblower and an advocate for government transparency will be remembered and celebrated by many.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Government secrecy Whistleblowing National security

News Source : Sky News

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg: Whistleblower who leaked Vietnam War-era Pentagon Papers dies at 92 | US News/