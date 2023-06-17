Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Vietnam War Whistleblower, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the famed whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers, has died at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s disclosure of the 7,000-page Defense Department study of the US role in Indochina led to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court. The papers, commissioned in 1967 by then-Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, documented that the US had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, secretly expanded the war to neighbouring countries and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson vowed he wouldn’t. Ellsberg, who was once a well-placed member of the government-military elite, had turned against the yearslong war in Vietnam and became a hero to the antiwar movement. He faced trials in Boston and Los Angeles on federal charges for espionage and theft, with a possible sentence of more than 100 years. He had expected to go to jail but was spared, in part, by Nixon’s rage and the excesses of those around him. The Boston case ended in a mistrial because the government wiretapped conversations between a defence witness and his attorney. Charges in the Los Angeles trial were dismissed after Judge Matthew Byrne learned that White House “plumbers” G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt had burglarized the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California. Nixon himself was determined to punish Ellsberg and formed a renegade team of White House “plumbers,” endowed with a stash of White House “hush money” and the mission of preventing future leaks. Ellsberg’s story was depicted in the 2009 documentary “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.”

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Government Whistleblowers Press Freedom National Security Secrets

News Source : Euronews

Source Link :Vietnam War whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92/