Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower of Pentagon Papers Dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the Whistleblower Who Changed Public Perceptions of the Vietnam War, Dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the former military analyst who leaked the “Pentagon Papers” about the Vietnam War, died on Friday at the age of 92. Ellsberg became a household name when he released thousands of documents to the US media in 1971, revealing that successive US administrations had lied to the public about the Vietnam War. The leak of the 7,000 classified pages showed that contrary to the public assertions of US government officials, the conflict was unwinnable. Ellsberg was charged under America’s Espionage Act but the case ended in a mistrial in 1973 after illegal evidence gathering by the government came to light. Ellsberg continued to speak out against war through the remainder of his life, repeatedly criticizing US interventions overseas, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also a staunch anti-nuclear weapons campaigner.

Ellsberg’s Impact on Shortening the Vietnam War

Ellsberg reflected on his history-changing actions when he announced his diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer in March. “When I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969, I had every reason to think I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars,” he wrote. “It was a fate I would gladly have accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed (and was).” However, his actions had an impact on shortening the war in ways that he could not have foreseen. He continued his activism even after his diagnosis, speaking to reporters about the continuing threat of nuclear war, particularly the threat posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ellsberg’s Final Months

Ellsberg’s family announced that his last months had been well spent despite his illness. “He was thrilled to be able to give up the salt-free diet his doctor had him on for five years,” they said. “Hot chocolate, croissants, cake, poppyseed bagels, and lox gave him extra pleasure in these final months. He also enjoyed re-watching his favorite movies, including several viewings of his all-time favorite, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.’” His family remembered him as a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller, an anti-war activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more.

Ellsberg’s Legacy

Ellsberg’s legacy is that of a courageous whistleblower who risked his freedom and reputation to expose the truth about the Vietnam War. His actions changed public perceptions of the conflict and raised questions about the government’s accountability to the American people. His anti-war activism continued throughout his life, and his work as an anti-nuclear weapons campaigner will continue to inspire future generations. Ellsberg’s legacy highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in government, and his life serves as a reminder of the power of individual action to effect change in the world.

