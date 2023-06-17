Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower of Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, a former government-military elite who leaked the Pentagon Papers revealing the doubts and deceit of the government about the Vietnam War, has died at the age of 92. Ellsberg, who had been terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, had disclosed his illness in February. The Pentagon Papers, a 47-volume, 7,000-page Defense Department study of the U.S. role in Indochina, was first published in The New York Times in June 1971, and revealed that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries and had plotted to send American soldiers even as President Lyndon Johnson vowed he wouldn’t. The papers were seen as an indictment not just of a given president or party, but of a generation of political leadership. Nixon was determined to punish Ellsberg and formed a renegade team of White House “plumbers,” and the Watergate scandal didn’t prevent Nixon from a landslide reelection in 1972, but would expand rapidly during his second term and culminate in his resignation in August 1974.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Government Whistleblower National Security Free Press and Journalism

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Vietnam-era whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92 – Hartford Courant/