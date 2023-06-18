Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower of Pentagon Papers, Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: Remembering the Whistleblower Who Exposed Government Deception

Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst and whistleblower, passed away on Friday at the age of 92. Ellsberg was known for his courage in exposing the deception of the United States government over the Vietnam War and his opposition to nuclear weapons.

Ellsberg was born in Chicago in 1931 and grew up in Detroit. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957 and later earned a PhD in economics from Harvard University. He worked as a military analyst for the RAND Corporation and the Pentagon during the 1960s, where he was involved in the planning of the Vietnam War.

In 1971, Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret study of the Vietnam War, to the New York Times and other newspapers. The papers revealed that the US government had been lying to the American people about the progress of the war and the motives behind it. The leak was a turning point in public opinion about the war and helped to bring it to an end.

Ellsberg was charged with espionage and theft for leaking the papers and faced up to 115 years in prison if convicted. However, the charges were dismissed after it was revealed that the Nixon administration had engaged in illegal wiretapping and break-ins to gather evidence against him. The case against Ellsberg was seen as a victory for press freedom and the public’s right to know.

After the Pentagon Papers, Ellsberg became an outspoken opponent of nuclear weapons and a peace activist. He founded the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and wrote several books on the subject, including “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner” and “Secrets: A Memoir of Vietnam and the Pentagon Papers.”

Ellsberg was a fierce critic of US foreign policy and the military-industrial complex. He believed that the US government had a responsibility to be honest with the American people and to respect the rule of law. He was a strong advocate for whistleblowers and supported the likes of Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning.

Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower and peace activist is more relevant than ever in today’s world. The US government continues to engage in wars and covert operations around the world, often in violation of international law and human rights. The threat of nuclear war remains a constant danger, with the US and other countries continuing to modernize their arsenals.

Ellsberg’s life and work remind us of the importance of speaking truth to power and standing up for what is right, even in the face of great personal risk. His courage and integrity serve as an inspiration to all those who seek a more just and peaceful world.

As Ellsberg once said, “The most dangerous man in the world is the one who is willing to tell the truth.” We can only hope that more people will follow in his footsteps and speak out against the injustices and abuses of power that continue to plague our world.

