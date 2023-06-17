Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower of Pentagon Papers, Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower Who Leaked Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the former military analyst who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the media in 1971, passed away on Friday at the age of 92. The leak of the 7,000 classified pages revealed that the successive US administrations had lied to the public about the Vietnam War. The papers determined that the conflict was unwinnable, contrary to the public assertions of the US government officials. The leak changed the public perception of the war and was recounted in the 2017 Hollywood thriller “The Post.”

Ellsberg announced in March that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and was given only six months to live. His family said in a statement that he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Despite his illness, Ellsberg’s last months were well spent, enjoying his favorite foods and movies.

The Pentagon Papers Leak

In 1969, Ellsberg copied the Pentagon Papers and released them to the media. The New York Times initially published excerpts of the papers until the Nixon administration obtained a court injunction on national security grounds. The Washington Post then continued publishing the papers. Ellsberg was charged under the Espionage Act, but the case ended in a mistrial in 1973 after illegal evidence gathering by the government came to light.

Despite the fear of being imprisoned for the rest of his life, Ellsberg released the Pentagon Papers to hasten the end of the Vietnam War, which he believed was unlikely. His actions had an impact in shortening the war, in ways he could not have foreseen, due to Nixon’s illegal responses.

Continued Activism and Legacy

Ellsberg continued to speak out against war through the remainder of his life, repeatedly criticizing US interventions overseas, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also a staunch anti-nuclear weapons campaigner and published a book titled “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner” in 2017 about the nuclear threat seen from the inside.

Despite his diagnosis, Ellsberg continued his activism, speaking to reporters about the continuing threat of nuclear war, especially the threat posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His family described him as a seeker of truth, a patriotic truth-teller, an antiwar activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more.

Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower who revealed government deception and fought against war and nuclear weapons will live on.

