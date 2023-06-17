Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower of Vietnam-Era Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the famed whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers and exposed the government’s doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War, has died at the age of 92. Ellsberg was a well-placed member of the government-military elite and had received the highest security clearances. He was trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations until he decided to turn against the yearslong war in Vietnam. Ellsberg leaked the 47-volume, 7,000-page Defense Department study of the U.S. role in Indochina and revealed that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam. The Pentagon Papers also questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, and plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson had vowed he wouldn’t. The Nixon administration tried to block further publication on the grounds that the papers would compromise national security, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the newspapers on June 30, 1971, a major First Amendment ruling rejecting prior restraint. Nixon himself was determined to punish Ellsberg and formed a renegade team of White House “plumbers,” endowed with a stash of White House “hush money” and the mission of preventing future leaks. Ellsberg faced trials in Boston and Los Angeles on federal charges for espionage and theft, with a possible sentence of more than 100 years. He had expected to go to jail, but was spared, in part, by Nixon’s rage and the excesses of those around him. The Boston case ended in a mistrial because the government wiretapped conversations between a defense witness and his attorney. Charges in the Los Angeles trial were dismissed after Judge Matthew Byrne learned that White House “plumbers” G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt had burglarized the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California. Byrne ruled that “the bizarre events have incurably infected the prosecution of this case.” The Watergate scandal didn’t prevent Nixon from a landslide reelection in 1972, but would expand rapidly during his second term and culminate in his resignation in August 1974.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Vietnam-era whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92 – The Morning Call/